City of residence: Texas City
Occupation: Retired pharmacist/pharmacy director
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I am involved in the community as a registered pharmacist of 51 years providing drug information to the citizens of the community. I served on the College of the Mainland Board of Trustees from 2005-11 as an advocate and voice for the students and community the college serves and as a teacher, mentoring and preparing the future pharmacists and pharmacy technicians of the community. I served on the advisory boards for both the nursing and pharmacy advisory boards helping to get the pharmacy tech program nationally accredited. In 2020, the pharmacy tech program was recognized as the No. 1 program in the state of Texas. Currently I serve as the vice chairman of the Galveston County Health District Board; drug information and speaker for the Season Saints at Greater St. Matthews Church, helping seniors who had no computer access to get registered for COVID-19 vaccines; member of My Sisters Keepers breast awareness committee; awarded the Stephen Holmes Community Legend Award; and recognized by the mayor of Texas City in February 2022 for Black Excellence achievements.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I enjoy helping to give hope, knowledge and compassion to the students and community I serve by teaching, mentoring and speaking to those in need of health care information.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
Working together with others to bring out the best in our students, community and empowering them to reach for the stars and become the best they can be. Remembering all the people who motivated me and whose shoulders I stand on today.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
It is a great honor for me, a young girl of humble beginnings, to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year for 2022. The work that I have done is speaking for me.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
It is important to give back to the community to help build stronger communities by creating change and knowledge for the future leaders of tomorrow. So many people in this community invested in me and my success by mentoring and exposing me to knowledge, hard work and integrity. We must invest in our youth of today and tomorrow if we want strong communities.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I would go back and attend medical school.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
On Aug. 1, 1966, I was on the campus at the University of Texas at Austin when Charles Whitman was shooting from the tower. I was walking across the campus going to lunch in open view when a security guard knocked me and my friend to the ground and said a fool was shooting from the tower. My first day on campus for orientation to be surrounded by many dead bodies. A day I never forgot because my life was spared to help others.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
Let the work that I have done speak for me, for I shall never pass this way again.
