City of residence: Texas City
Occupation: Retired environmental manager
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I’m an active volunteer in 10 service organizations and take care of my elderly mother.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I find joy in helping others, and there are many friendships I’ve made.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
My motivation is the opportunity to learn, and the joy of working with others who have the same interests.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
I am grateful to be nominated.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
Texas City is my home. I enjoy “fixing up” my home.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I would complete my doctorate in pharmacology and toxicology.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
Between my junior and senior year in high school, I audited a course at Texas A&M University at Galveston to learn the names (and identify) all the fish species in Galveston Bay.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
No matter what decision you make, there will always be someone who doesn’t like it, but make the decision using your best judgment and move on.
