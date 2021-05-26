City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Head of School
In what ways are you involved with the community?
My number one goal this past year has been to provide a safe learning environment for all children and families at Trinity Episcopal School during COVID-19. I was on the board at the Galveston Children’s Museum and the Galveston Island Rotary Club. For the museum, it has been a very difficult year because of the lack of patrons during the pandemic. I enjoyed working with the board and the executive director on strategic planning and ensuring long-term sustainability for the museum. As a member of the Rotary Club of Galveston Island, I serve on the board over club service. Through Rotary, I have had the unique opportunity to work closely with various organizations on Galveston Island, from serving meals at Shiners Hospital to hosting a holiday party at the Meridian with fellow Rotarians. My role on the board is with club service, enabling me to work closely with the Interact Club at Ball High. The students have been able to complete some unique service-learning projects during COVID, from cemetery and beach cleanups to working with St. Vincent’s House. I also worked on putting a process in place for Ball High seniors for Interact Club scholarships from the Galveston Island Rotary Club.
What do you like most about serving the community?
“Service above Self” is a Rotary mantra that I believe to be true. Helping others in need and inspiring students and others to know that a community must have many members care and act upon the needs of others makes for a thriving community. Serving Trinity as the sixth Head of School has been a distinctive honor because of the many service projects the students and teachers are able to achieve.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
My wife is who motivates me. This past fall she stopped to talk to a homeless man on the seawall. She befriended him and worked with many people and groups to get him back on his feet. She utilized social media to get many others involved in helping the cause. We had an outpouring of help on and off the island for this man. I have learned so much from my wife and she motivates me to be a better citizen and human. To watch the joy in others giving is what motivates me.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
I am honored because the names that have been mentioned with me are so much more deserving than me. It is those who surround me that truly motivate me to be a better citizen. The health care people, grocery workers and my fellow educators who went right back to work are the true citizens of the year.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
A chain is only as strong as its weakest link. I am just a cog in this community, and in order for our community to thrive, the community must give back for long-term sustainability.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I would not change a thing. Well, maybe one thing: Our Trinity graduation is the same night as this event and I would change the date, so that I could join you for this huge honor. My priority has and always will be the children of Trinity Episcopal School. God has a plan and I am blessed to call Galveston my home and to be surrounded by the people at Trinity and the people in Galveston.
What's something that most people don't know about you?
I was a professional mascot for the St. Louis Blues ice hockey farm team for five years. My name was Scratch the IceCat. I enjoyed representing the team and visiting hospitals and bringing much joy to people behind a mask. When I have time, I still roller blade on seawall and lately it has been with a mask.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever heard?
Get to know your neighbors! I tell my adult boys this all the time. You are not just buying a home you are buying a neighborhood. Building a community is fulfilling. We saw the pandemic, Hurricane Harvey and, most recently, during the arctic blast this past winter. Our neighborhood always gets together and helps each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.