City of residence: Texas City
Occupation: Superintendent
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I am blessed to be involved in the community each and every day. Working in a school district affords me the opportunity to engage with students, parents, community members, business partners and city officials. The partnerships we have built in both Texas City and La Marque are amazing. Bringing individuals together to ensure the wellness, education and safety of our students and the future of the communities is nothing but inspirational. Additionally, I am on the board of directors for the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, I participate in all Texas City Economic Development Council meetings, am a member of the ITC Advisory Council and the TCISD Foundation for the Future. I am a member of the Texas City Rotary Club and attend the Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council meetings to provide updates on TCISD. We also have brought our community, parents and educators together to develop long-range facility plans for the district as well as a strategic plan. We also have been working with a culturally responsive leadership team to address equity across TCISD. Lastly, we partner with the city to address the needs of the community through opening our campuses as warming shelters, supporting families affected by the tornado and serving meals to our community in need of assistance.
What do you like most about serving the community?
The community is a reflection of the work that is done in the educational systems. Any opportunity we have to serve the community strengthens the commitment that I have made to develop the whole child and provide all opportunities for our students to reach high levels of success. The district provides educational opportunities for our citizens, including English classes and supporting students with disabilities. The only way to educate our students and bridge the gap between families and the educational system is to be a part of the community. Attending events, participating in committee work, sharing the positive experiences, being a cheerleader for the community is a part of leading a district. Building trust and demonstrating a high level of commitment to all is rewarding to me. Every decision, every experience, every opportunity to support and volunteer makes a difference and that is what I was intended to do. It is the impact that brings me my greatest joy!
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
My motivation stems from wanting to make a difference — wanting to give our community and our students experiences and opportunities that they may not have had. Every student has an opportunity to influence the future. They are the ones who will continue the great work we are doing. My involvement is one cog in the wheel of having a positive impact on the lives in Texas City and La Marque. I am blessed to be here.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
I am humbled by this honor. There are many amazing and influential individuals in Galveston County. To even be considered made my heart dance. The work I do is not for the accolades. It is to help our community and our students. It is to transform lives. The greatest joy is highlighting our students and staff and celebrating their successes. These children, along with their grit, determination and resiliency, are the true citizens of the year!
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
It takes a village to raise a child. Every single one of us came from a village. Our experiences have shaped us and, in turn, it is up to us to provide that same opportunity. We need to be involved in the community and give back to our families. Ultimately, we are the next layer of raising the village and making a difference. Being a role model and mentoring is one of the greatest ways to give back to the community. Together, we can and will make a difference!
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
If I could go back in time, I would reteach my very first class of students. What I know now compared to what I knew then is paramount. You tend to hear educators say that they would apologize to that first group of students they educated. It is from our mistakes that we grow and become stronger. I became a better educator through my experiences. My love for the students was always there but my craft was not as strong.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I was named Mrs. Rio Grande Valley and competed in the Mrs. Texas pageant.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
It is easy to give up and walk away, it is harder to persevere. We need to persevere and not give up; especially on our students, they need someone to believe in them. Every child is a blessing and we need them to know it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.