City of residence: La Marque
Occupation: Educator and entrepreneur
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I currently serve as president of the NAACP Dickinson-Bay Area Unit No. 6280. I am director of ministries with New Vision Church. I have been a pastor's wife for 25 years. I am the La Marque Middle School Cougar Doll Dance Team Coach. I served as a member of the Long Term Recovery Group after Hurricane Harvey. I am a community activist and have served on the Keep La Marque Beautiful City Commission as a commissioner the last 43 years. I served as a member of the La Marque High School Football Booster Club and a school parent volunteer. I am the author of the Christian fiction novel "Confessions of a Preacher's Wife" in which I present workshops and seminars that speak to the value of the church and an effective prayer life. I am also a teacher/trainer in the classroom and on business.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I love people. I love changing lives for the better. I love engaging, impacting and building relationships with people. I enjoy meeting new people and welcoming people to Galveston County. We are the jewel of the South. I am passionate about youth. I enjoy helping my community to invest in businesses and groups that help our citizens to grow intellectually and create positive change. A servant leader seeks to serve others by creating a cycle where everyone encourages each other to reach their full potential. Our community is our legacy.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
My Christian faith encourages me to reach back and lift up. A healthy community seeks to build up all of its citizens and believes that everyone has at least one positive talent they can contribute to build up our community. In a great community, everyone matters.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
It is an honor and very humbling to be recognized by my peers as someone worthy of this prestigious honor. I was raised in the northern county (Dickinson-Clear Lake) and lived most of my adult life mid county (La-Marque-Texas City), and I have worked in Galveston. I have studied our county and value it for the wonderful opportunities it represents. We are unique and special at the same time. I am so excited to be nominated by so many talented and amazing citizens within our county.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
It's very important to give back and reach back within your community because your community is a reflection of you. We are our own community. If we want our community to be better, we must be better. Everyone in life has something to overcome. A unified community learns how to step in the gap when a community member is lacking in an area. True American patriotism is learning how to build bridges of peace and solutions to problem areas within that community. The world seeks intimacy in a world where virtual reality has seemed to isolate us even more. All of us need a human touch. When we lose the ability to connect with each other, we lose a sense of our humanity and community.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
If I could go back in time, I would change the slave ships full of Africans, who came in chains, in disgrace and as tortured souls, to boats of Africans who came willingly for opportunity and the American Dream. I believe it would have made an incredible difference on the dichotomy of diversity in America and, possibly, eliminated the residue of the negative brutal psychological impact of 400 years of slavery and Jim Crow laws in America.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I was Donnie and Marie Osmond's No. 1 fan when I was 8 years old. I could sing all of their songs. I even had their dolls and posters in my room.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
If you strive for perfection, you will catch excellence.
Luke 1:37: "For with God nothing shall be impossible."
My prayers can go places my hands can't go.
