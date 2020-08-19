City of residence: La Marque
Occupation: Mayor of La Marque
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I am the longest-serving mayor in La Marque’s history. I served as five-time president of the Galveston County Mayor and Council Members Association. I serve on several boards and commissions. Also, I am very involved in My church!
What do you like most about serving the community?
There are loving people, and I enjoy seeing them reach their full potential. We are planting seeds of encouragement for our future leaders!
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I love serving my hometown. Growing up here was what made me who I am today. When I see young children around town, I actually see myself in them. That warms my heart.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
It is a great honor. Once again, I must add that I’m just a humble servant.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
It is important to set an example for those looking to become more involved. There is room at the table for everyone!
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I’ve lived a great life and learned from success and failure. Therefore, I wouldn’t change a thing.
What's something that most people don't know about you?
I was a professional singer working with some of the greatest bands in the country.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever heard?
Trust in the lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. Acknowledge him in all your ways, and he will direct your path.
