City of residence: Tiki Island
Occupation: Local Health Authority
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I have been leading the COVID-19 response. I have worked with community leaders, county and city governments, churches, the Port of Galveston, hospitals and individuals to help stop the spread of this virus. Most recently, I have been coordinating the vaccine effort in Galveston County.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I have been able to meet and work with people from all walks of life across the county, from discussing strategies for stopping COVID with elected officials and business leaders to providing advice and re-assurance to ordinary people who are worried about their families.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
As a physician, I have always done my best to take care of my patients. Once I became the Local Health Authority, I realized that everyone in the county, in some sense, is my patient and I have a duty to do my best for everyone who lives here.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
I am very honored. Usually, public health is something that goes on behind the scenes. It is good to know that people see our work and appreciate it. I view this as a recognition of the entire public health community.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
COVID has demonstrated the importance of working together as a community. We have suffered together and we have worked to fight this infection. All that we have achieved so far has been done by people and resources in the county with little outside help. If we all give back all the time, and not just in a crisis, we can accomplish amazing things.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I would recommend wearing masks from the beginning. It’s the least obtrusive, most effective way of preventing infections without vaccines, and may have avoided having to use more restrictive measure.
What's something that most people don't know about you?
My dream job is playing guitar all day.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever heard?
"It’s going to be a long war. You need to plan for what you need at least six months in the future."
