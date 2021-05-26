Lee Esther Holmes

City of residence: Dickinson
Occupation: Retired health care worker
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I’m involved in the community in several ways, such as serving as a volunteer deputy registrar for voter registration, campaigning for political candidates and working with programs that specifically support senior citizens.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I enjoy meeting the needs of senior citizens who are homebound due to physical limitations.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I truly enjoy helping people, especially senior citizens because I believe they are a vital part of the community, and I want to do my best to encourage them to stay connected.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
I’ve volunteered for years in the community, and being a finalist motivates me to continue the good work because volunteer work does make a difference in the lives of so many people.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
I’ve lived in the community for more than 53 years, and it is important for every citizen to do his or her part to make our community the best place to live and work for ourselves and the next generation.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
My plan would be to focus on youth empowerment because I believe young people need to be involved in community activities and city government affairs in order to create a better future.
What's something that most people don't know about you?
I was a spelling bee champion at Randolph High School in La Grange, and I enjoy completing word searches.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever heard?
"If you have the gift of servanthood, be a good servant."
