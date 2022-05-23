City of residence: La Marque
Occupation: Executive director
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I am the steward of the ever-growing Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, which is centered in food access, food education and the local food economy. I am in my second term as District D councilwoman for the city of La Marque. With my husband, I own Moon Dog Farms, a small vegetable and flower farm in Santa Fe using small-scale organic practices. In all my work, I see myself as a steward of things that grow — families, small businesses, plants, students, connections between strangers and beyond.
What do you like most about serving the community?
Great things are accomplished through collaboration, whether it be between people or between people and nature. I’m lucky enough to have both types of connection as part of my daily life. I thrive on seeing folks happy because of initiatives that I’ve nurtured with my energy and time, and I love being a part of a solution, to even the tiniest of problems. It is a privilege to observe people and situations that only need a bit more encouragement or resources in order to bloom, and it is a privilege I enjoy to the fullest. Hearing a third-grade boy exclaim to his peers at the lunchtable “Eat this lettuce — I grew it!” is magical. Watching a woman I appointed to a city commission grow in confidence, take her own ideas and turn them into real, measurable change for our town is empowering. Watching families with completely different stories, backgrounds (and wallet sizes) enjoy the same carrots grown by my farm — it’s everything.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
Energy is a powerful resource, and we only get so much of it. I believe we should invest that energy into ourselves, our families and in the world around us. Time and time again I’m bowled over by how impactful simple human energy is on every aspect of our lives. When that energy is focused on improving the world around us, it’s limitless.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
I’m humbled to receive this recognition, and I’ll take any opportunity that allows me to encourage folks to 1) eat fresh food, 2) put their hands in some dirt, 3) vote in local elections, 4) attend an occasional council meeting and introduce themselves to their city representatives and look ‘em in the eye and 5) do tiny good things often because they’re the stuff of big good things.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
We’re all in one another’s orbit. It feels physically/emotionally good to help others, and, eventually, all of us need support at different seasons in our life.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I went to undergrad on a musical theatre scholarship, and while I don't bust out many torch songs these days, I love a good karaoke session. One of my standards is "Como la Flor."
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
“This too shall pass,” and “It never hurts to ask.” These have helped me in times of abundance and times of pain. (Thanks, Gram and Mom!)
