City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Administrator/music teacher/music therapist
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I direct Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy, an after-school music and arts program for the children of Galveston, and I do some private music teaching and music therapy as well. I am happy to have the opportunity to serve on the City of Galveston Families, Children and Youth Board, the Nia Cultural Center Board, Moody Early Childhood Center Advisory Board, The Future is US initiative Leadership Team, Education Committee of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, ACEs to Assets Collaborative, the Rotary Club of Galveston and Galveston Musical Club. I am also president-elect of the Galveston Symphony Orchestra and executive director of the Galveston Heritage Chorale.
What do you like most about serving the community?
Serving with others in the community allows me to be more aware of all the excellent programs and services happening across this richly historic island, giving me a sense of hopefulness and enthusiasm in trying to offer whatever input and resources I have to contribute.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I have a sense of ownership in what happens in Galveston, as my family has been on this island for 155 years. I see the good work being done in the community, but, at the same time, I also see a tremendous need that must be addressed. The rich resources (material, social, educational and more) of this island need to be made more fully available to all of its citizens.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
It comes as a surprise to me, since it is not something I had previously considered. I am humbled and appreciative of the recognition.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
“To whom much has been given, much is required.” There are many needs in our community, and, wherever I have something to offer and my input is desired, I believe it is my responsibility to share whatever has been entrusted to me in the way of that input, resources, collaboration and other forms of active support.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
For much of my life, when I was in situations structured or designed for interaction, I did well connecting well with others. But, otherwise, I was very task-oriented. I was often oblivious and missing opportunities to connect with others in any meaningful way. If I could go back in time, I would have much sooner become intentional in recognizing daily opportunities to actively tune in to whomever I’m with — to connect with more of the amazing people around me, even in brief day-to-day, routine interactions.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
That my first job was at age 16, working a summer at Parkland Apartments as a file clerk for Mrs. Janice Stanton, who was then the first manager of Parkland Apartments (now known as Sandpiper Cove/Compass Pointe). Mrs. Stanton, of course, has been on the Board of Regents for Galveston College, a recipient of the coveted Steel Oleander award and so very much more since then, so I don’t know if she remembers giving me that opportunity way back then.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
It would probably be in the form of one of my favorite quotes, “If you’re going to pray, why worry? If you’re going to worry, why pray?” I saw that on a bulletin board when I was in college, and I have reflected on it many times through my life when remembering there’s a big difference between just thinking I have faith in God versus actually trusting him with my prayers when circumstance are not under my control.
