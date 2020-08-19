Peter Davis

City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Lifeguard/chief
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I serve the community through my work as the head of the Beach Patrol and through the various community programs we’ve started, such as Wave Watchers, Survivor Support Network, Galveston Marine Response, Junior Lifeguards and Water Safety School Educational Program. Also, I am involved in the community through my participation in various committees around town and through community art projects, like the SeeWall Mural, St. Vincent's “Roots and Wings” mural, the Aids Coalition Aids Awareness Murals and school educational program.
What do you like most about serving the community?
Galveston is an amazing place with amazing people and history. I’ve traveled and lived all over the world, and, while there are some wonderful places, there is really nothing that compares to this community.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
Partly the people. Partly because I’m a seventh generation Gavestonian who comes from a long line of people who were deeply invested in this place and believed in what it can be.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
It's an unbelievable honor, especially considering all of the people here who are so altruistic and work so hard to make this place what it could be.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
A big part of being a fully developed person is that you give back to the places and people that you live with. This applies from the micro level of immediate family to the broader community level.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I can’t think of any major life choices that I’d change. But, I wish I knew how important relationships were when I was younger and had treated people close to me better. I would also have liked to have understood at an earlier age that when people don’t act right, it's on them not on you.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I’m an artist who taught art in Botswana, Africa. I hold a master's degree in fine art, and I have done a number of community art murals. I have shown work in places as diverse as Chile, Botswana, Germany, New York, Houston and New Orleans. I’m also an international level competitor in Lifesaving Sport. I started martial arts at 50 years old and earned a black belt in Taekwondo last summer. And I’m a huge sci-fi nerd.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
I saw the Dali Lama speak a few years ago, and he said something to this effect (paraphrasing): You can change your essence for the better by committing to right action, which will lead to right thought, which will, in turn, lead to right being. I love the idea that through effort and practice, we can make ourselves into what we’d like to be. We can become better people if we make ourselves do what we’d like to automatically do if we were our ideal selves repeatedly. We can become our ideal self through effort, discipline and love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.