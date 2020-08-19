City of residence: Dickinson
Occupation: Mayor, Dickinson; executive director, Keep Dickinson Beautiful
In what ways are you involved with the community?:
As mayor for 15 years, I have been serving the Dickinson community with all my heart and soul to address the issues facing my beloved hometown. Recovering from Hurricane Harvey has been challenging as rules from federal and state agencies fluctuate with each new program, and funding opportunities are slow to be dispersed. Perseverance is prevailing, and Dickinson will have many of its damaged streets and needed drainage improvements addressed within the next two years.
As executive director and a volunteer for Keep Dickinson Beautiful, my desire to improve the environment and aesthetics of my community is truly my passion. Since 2003, I have applied for and received in value more than $1 million in landscaping, signage, recycling and cleanup projects and, in 2019, another $180,000 landscape grant from TxDOT and Keep Texas Beautiful.
As a board member for Community in Schools – Bay Area, I have the honor and opportunity to be a part of a hugely successful program that helps keep kids in school in Dickinson and Clear Creek school districts.
As a board member for Galveston County Mainland United Way, I have the privilege of positively impacting the lives of our most vulnerable families on the mainland of Galveston County. Also, I serve as secretary of the Dickinson Optimist Club that focuses on “bringing out the best in kids.” We host a kids fishing tournament and a community Easter egg hunt. Also, we support Dickinson Police Department's Blue Santa Program and supply $5,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors at Dickinson High School.
I am a member of the Advisory Committee for M.I. Lewis Social Service Center, where I take absolutely no credit for the amazing things the board and staff do for those in need of basic services in the Dickinson school district. I have a strong rapport with state Sen. Larry Taylor and State Rep. Dr. Greg Bonnen, as well as U.S. Congressman Randy Weber. These relationships that are key when the community needs state and federal assistance.
As mayor, and director for Keep Dickinson Beautiful, I respond to student and civic groups in whatever capacity is needed. I also volunteer at my church, Shrine of the True Cross, by reading scripture at Mass.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I like serving my community because I get more joy out of giving my time and energy to preserving our fragile environment and having a positive effect on people’s lives, much more than any hobby, job or travel experience could ever provide me. Working alongside others with the same mindset is putting oneself in a place full of heartfelt laughter, radiant and, sometimes sweaty, smiles. It is gratifying knowing that your efforts will ultimately improve an aspect of your community or the lives of those who need a helping hand.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I am motivated by a strong suggestion handed down by my grandparents and parents, “leave a place better than how you found it.” Growing up, my parents, great aunts and uncles were heavily involved in the Dickinson community. I guess giving back to the community was learned behavior, as well as the fact that they led by example. I have the fondest memories of growing up in Dickinson. I tell people that I had a Norman Rockwell kind of childhood. Growing up within walking distance of my grandparents, best friends, the grocery store, the malt shop, movie theater, doctor, dentist, pharmacy, school and church in a neighborhood where, together with my siblings and friends, we would roller skate, ride bikes behind the mosquito control truck and play hide and seek till dark. After marrying and beginning to raise my own family in Dickinson, I saw the town deteriorating — businesses were closing, professionals were moving out — and I knew I couldn’t stand by and watch. I needed to step up and get involved. My motivation: I want kids to have that same amazing childhood that I had, creating memories and life experiences so wonderful that they would want to return to Dickinson after college or experiencing life elsewhere for a bit, to live, work and raise their families in this amazing community.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
I was totally surprised that someone nominated me. As an elected official, you never know if the majority of citizens support your efforts as it seems the majority on social media, the communication of choice these days, only produces the opinions of naysayers. So, being nominated was an exciting surprise, being a finalist has touched my heart, and I am deeply, deeply honored.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
First and foremost, I think community service is the greatest gift citizens can give in showing gratitude to God for all the blessings he has bestowed on them. Secondly, it connects people to one another. Being a part of a service organization, or just volunteering for a day, fulfills a basic need for human interaction and the ultimate reward is joy for oneself and others. I believe that participating in volunteer service opportunities is what makes a community a community — a bunch of people who feel a sense of belonging and connection because they share a common interest in having a positive impact on their lives and the lives of others.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I would’ve found time to delve into the structure, politics and funding for Children’s Protective Services during and after serving on the Galveston Children’s Services Board. Foster care was less than desirable back then, and, although more money has been given to the CPS program, Texas still has major issues in protecting and providing for our most powerless, exposed and innocent population. I applaud those who continue to fight for Texas children.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
That my nickname is “Dink.” My dad only called me “Julie” twice in his lifetime. Family and old friends still call me Dink, and when I hear it, I feel love, comfort and connection with those whom I share my fondest memories.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
Other than “don’t drink and drive” from my dad at age 18, the best advice that I have tried to follow is from a book I read by Mahatma Ghandi, “You must be the change you wish to see in the world.” It was re-affirmed to me when I was fairly new to volunteer service in the Dickinson community. A businessman, who presided over a committee I was appointed to, sensed my frustration in the lack of vision and improvement in Dickinson and said, “Julie, if you truly want to implement change, you must put yourself in a position of leadership.” Less than two years later, I was elected mayor of Dickinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.