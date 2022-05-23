I volunteer with several nonprofit organizations, including, but not limited to, the Nia Cultural Center, Juneteenth Legacy Project, Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church. Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce and several preservation organizations. I am involved with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Texas Historical Commission, Galveston County Historical Commission and Hitchcock Heritage Society.
What do you like most about serving the community?
It gives me an opportunity to give back to the community that gave so much to me.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
When my mother died in 1987, so many people stepped in to encourage me and help me. I know that there are other young people needing support and mentors. With regard to history, I love studying history and telling stories.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
It is an honor to be listed among other Galveston County residents as a Citizen of the Year finalist. I try to represent Galveston County to the best of my ability, and I am sure each finalist would do the same. Galveston County is our home and a great place to live.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
Giving back is an investment in others. We live in a society that often focuses on the individual, but our communities are better when we focus on making them better for all of us collectively.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
Work harder to graduate college before my paternal grandfather died. I graduated a few months after his death, and he missed my graduation. He was looking forward to my graduation and it is one of my biggest regrets.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I almost drowned in Maui, Hawaii, in July 2004.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
Give a man a fish, feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, feed him for a lifetime.
