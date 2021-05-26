Judy Slocumb

City of residence: Dickinson
Occupation: Executive director, The Independence Village
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I am involved in our community in several ways. First, I have been honored to serve as the executive director for The Independence Village in Texas City for the past 14 years. Our residents have intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, and they are truly part of my family. The Village is their home, but we get the honor of working with them. I have been an active member of the Rotary Club of Texas City since 2008, serving as immediate past president of the club during the pandemic, 2020. Although the pandemic created challenges in how we went about serving others in our community, it was never a question as to whether or not we would serve — we absolutely did! In addition, I was able to serve as a director for the Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future, and I have been an active member of my church, Living Faith Outreach, where I was part of our Praise and Worship Team for the past several years.
What do you like most about serving the community?
There is something special about serving, and while it may not seem apparent to the naked eye, the life-changing impacts on others are undeniable. Being able to pour love and encouragement into the lives of our residents has truly produced tangible results as I have seen many of our residents become hard-working citizens in our community and even attend College of the Mainland. Not every resident is able to fulfill their independent goal to be self-sufficient, but for me, it is pure joy to see and hear them full of laughter as they play cards together or simply complete an art project to share with their loved ones. Seeing them safe, happy, smiling and content, brings joy that is the true treasure of serving.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I am highly motivated by seeing others achieve their goals. Every day we hear of those who are in need, and I believe it is not only our honor to help, but it is our responsibility to help. In my book, it is known as a "labor of love" to help others, but there is a selfish motive as well. Giving and being involved in my community allows me to experience that amazing joy that comes from knowing that I had something to do with helping to make their day just a little better.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
First, I will say that being named a finalist for the Citizen of the Year came as a huge honor and a complete surprise. I do what I do because I love my residents and I love my community, so that was reward enough. Being acknowledged among others who give so much every single day was beyond humbling. An honor I will forever cherish.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
I believe we are all blessed to be a blessing to others. We are only as strong as the weakest among us, so it is vital for the growth of our community that we keep our radar up as we go through our daily activities to look for ways that we can help to fortify our community. It takes all of us helping one another to keep strength and growth in our community. Our future truly depends on how well we help one another.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
If I could go back in time, I am not sure I would change much. Of course, it would have been great to get my college education right out of high school rather than getting married, starting a family and beginning my work career. But each of those steps brought me to this point, and I am blessed beyond measure. So, if I could go back in time, I might learn to slow down a little more and stop to smell the roses along the path a little more often. Enjoy the journey with a little more intention.
What's something that most people don't know about you?
Most people don't know that I played the French horn at Deer Park High School.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever heard?
The very best piece of advice I have ever heard was this: Never aim low and hit. Always aim high, even if you miss.
