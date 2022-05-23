I work full time as a recreation manager for the city of Galveston, and I’ve been with the city for more than 23 years. I love my job because I get to interact with the community every day. The youth of today are so important to me, so trying to help them in whatever way I can on a daily basis is what makes my job so rewarding. When I am not at work, I am involved in my church, Jerusalem Baptist, as the head matron of the youth department, Baptism Committee, and the Condolence Committee. I also am the director of a group of praise dancers, Wright Cuney Angels, which keeps me busy. I am a mentor to young girls and take care of the senior citizens in Galveston and at church.
What do you like most about serving the community?
Being able to help someone, being a positive role model, making a difference in someone’s life. I want our community continue to improve and grow Stronger Together.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I am a BOI and for more than 60 years grew up in this community. This is my community. I am motivated every day working with youth, teens and senior citizens. Our community is diverse, inclusive and resilient.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
I am honored. May the work I’ve done speak for me.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
My community has provided me with opportunities, and I want to be able to provide back to others. You never know what may happen tomorrow. We only have this life to make a positive impact, and I feel drawn to help strengthen my community and everyone I interact with.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I’m proud of the work I’ve done in my life. If I had a opportunity to I would like to go back and finish earning my college degree.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I love dem Cowboys.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
My mother, the late “Ms. Beans,” would always say, “Be careful how you go up the ladder because you never know who will be there to catch you if you fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.