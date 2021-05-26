City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Pastor
In what ways are you involved with the community?
For the last six years, I’ve served as one of the co-pastors at Galveston Central Church. In addition to serving the spiritual needs of the congregation, our community work has focused on four areas: homelessness, immigration, LGBTQ+ inclusion and racial justice. During the pandemic, this work has included providing uninterrupted services — meals, showers, laundry, bicycle repair, computer assistance, etc. — to those experiencing homelessness (including a pop-up, emergency shelter during the recent freeze), operating a clinic to ensure underserved populations receive access to the COVID-19 vaccine, assisting our Spanish-speaking families with a variety of pandemic-related needs, and establishing creative partnerships with UTMB to provide care for those most in need.
What do you like most about serving the community?
When people think about the "treasure of Galveston," their brains often lead them to images of Jean Laffite and golden doubloons. Galveston's true treasure lies not in some long-buried chest in the sand, but in the real residents — often those who are easily despised and readily left out — who currently make up our community. So, my greatest joys have come from the unlikely friendships that have emerged within these overlooked and underserved communities, from challenging the us/them paradigms that permeate our society, and from sharing the stories of resilience and ingenuity that walk through our doors every day. Central's social service work operates with a model of equity and empowerment, blurring the line between service provider and recipient. This has led to folks on all sides of the demographic divide to reclaim that piece of their humanity that gets lost in labels and categories. It's not uncommon for sheltered and unsheltered persons alike to say things like, "This place makes me feel human again." Hot showers, clean laundry and nutritional meals are important data markers, but the newfound friendships, transformed mindsets, and stories of empowerment are what make the work significant.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
Mother Teresa correctly diagnosed the problems of our world when she said that “we have forgotten that we belong to each other.” Martin Luther King Jr. called this the Beloved Community. Ada Maria Isasi-Diaz calls it the Kin-dom of God. Whatever you want to call it, my communal involvement stems from these radical visions that see the world turned right side up — a more just world. I’ve come to believe that this vision can only become reality if we adopt a tenacious solidarity with the poor and the oppressed, standing at the margins until the very margins are erased.
Every so often you get a taste of the world as it could be. Those moments are fleeting — the world is too often a cruel and unjust place — but they are sustaining and motivating.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
It's a great honor to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year, but reducing the incredible communal work of Galveston Central Church to a single person is unfortunate. The countless hours put in by our staff, volunteers and community members are what makes it all possible. I feel so fortunate to get to be a small piece of the good work happening in and through the people of Galveston Central Church.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
I've come to believe that giving back to the community cultivates a culture of curiosity, and curiosity leads to the healing of the world. I always assumed that the word "curiosity" came from the Latin root "cur," meaning "why." Some of the most curious people I know ask the best questions. They embody this childlike faith that Jesus speaks about over and over again. Why? Why? Why?
As it turns out, the root of “curiosity” is not “cur” but “cura” which, of course, changes everything. “Cura” has the general sense of "the care, concern, or attention given to something or someone." Often it refers to "medical care or healing."
So, curiosity is not simply the incessant asking of “Why? Why? Why?” (which is a beautiful thing!) but a posture of openness and wonder that propels you toward yourself, your neighbor, and the divine in such a way that ultimately leads to healing and wholeness.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I would have moved to the island faster. Galveston is a wonderful place to live.
What's something that most people don't know about you?
I have a dog named Crouton, named after everyone's favorite salad accessory.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever heard?
One of my mentors once told me that a person won't care that you can save their soul if you can't save their ass in the meantime.
