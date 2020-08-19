City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Executive director of The Grand 1894 Opera House
In what ways are you involved with the community?
As The Grand's chief spokesperson, I serve on a number of community committees as a major representative of the arts. Currently, I serve as a trustee of the Galveston Park Board, and I am its secretary/treasurer, chair of the finance committee and vice-chair of the Tourism Development Advisory Committee. I participate on virtually every committee concerned with marketing or strategic planning, including the annual Tourism Summit, and I represent the Park Board on the board of Moody Gardens. I am a member of the Rotary Club of Galveston, a current board member of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and a past chair, a current member of its executive committee, a member of the Advocacy/Legislative Affairs Committee, and the Women's Conference Committee. Also, I am a member of the Galveston Museum Area Network, which is comprised of those of us in the community who represent a piece of Galveston's history. I am a member of the Galveston Economic Development Partnership Executive Board and, for the past three years, a member of the Alzheimer's Walk for Galveston, a past chair of that committee and currently chair of their fundraising committee. Currently, I also serve as a member of UTMB's Community Liaison Committee, which involves the Galveston National Lab. I have participated in the Vision Galveston process and work with groups in showcasing The Grand for conventions, meetings or special events that might be interested in coming to the island.
What do you like most about serving the community?
Galveston is rich in so much history and culture, and it's a joy and honor to participate in keeping our island thriving, not just surviving, although we've certainly done that many times! The depth and breadth of talent among our citizens is nothing short of astounding, and I learn something each time I'm part of a project or effort where we all band together. The history of Galveston, especially as the second largest immigration port in the U.S., created a melting pot of nationalities and cultures that still remains today. We are so fortunate to live on this island!
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
If not me, then who? I believe fervently that each of us must take part in protecting and enriching our community, in whatever way possible. I come from a long line of committed individuals, beginning with a great-grandmother who left Italy to come to Galveston to start an Italian speaking, Protestant (yes, I said Protestant) congregation in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church to enable other Italian immigrants to worship in their own language while learning a new one. I grew up with stories on my grandmother’s knee about that family history!
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
I am humbled and honored to be among a list of very special people, many of whom are friends. It was a complete surprise to me, and I would hope that when others see this list in the paper, they will then be inspired to nominate someone they know who deserves this same opportunity. To say I feel loved is a vast understatement.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
In many ways, this is the same answer from "what motivates me." We all have a responsibility to give back and make our world a better, safer and more respectful place. It all starts with one's own home, neighborhood, community, state, nation and world. It's the ultimate grassroots effort. Like so many people I know, I am disturbed by the anger in today's world and the loss of simple kindness and politeness and respect. My fervent prayer is that it's not too late to retrieve that.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
As a child, I wanted to do everything, and I've been blessed to have done much in my life. I wish I had stayed with my dancing longer in addition to my music and as an adult, traveled even more, especially to more foreign destinations.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I'm pretty much an open book, but I find there are people who are more recent friends who don't know I am a singer and have sung all my life — in opera, musical theater, churches, concerts and directed opera workshop productions. But what most people don't know is that I grew up a wrestling fan, and my brother and I attended a lot of matches at Galveston's City Auditorium with my grandfather when we were young. I still have an autograph book that includes Gorgeous George, Duke Keomoko, Bull Curry and many others. I also have a collection of deviled egg plates that now numbers around 30 that was an accidental kind of collection!
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
This one is easy. My father lived by the mantra "look on the bright side," and I inherited my optimism from him. When the musical "Spamalot" came out, and the feature song was "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," I only regretted that he wasn't here to enjoy that with me. It is so him.
