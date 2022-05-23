Caroline Dorsett-Pate

City of residence: Galveston

Occupation: Executive director

In what ways are you involved with the community?

I have worked as the executive director of the Galveston Island Humane Society for 20 years. While I am a strong community supporter, my position and dedication to GIHS consumes most of my time.

What do you like most about serving the community?

I take great pride in the role our organization has taken in the community. We have seen improvements in the programs we have created serving the island pets and, in turn, island residents.

What motivates you to get involved in your community?

I want the community to take pride in our work at the shelter. Knowing we have very positive support from people and businesses indicates we are doing our job well.

What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?

I am very humbled by the honor. There are so many deserving leaders in our community.

Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?

I believe we should give back to the community we call home. Individuals and businesses working together make this a place to be proud of.

If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?

Not sure how I could have done it, but I wish I had spent much more time with family. That was not easy with my responsibilities.

What’s something that most people don’t know about you?

I have a large family — husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Of course, I have a few pets also, but that’s probably expected.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

So many, but I think one of my favorite is, “Be the person your dog thinks you are.”

