Caroline Dorsett-Pate May 23, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Caroline Dorsett-Pate JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City of residence: GalvestonOccupation: Executive directorIn what ways are you involved with the community?I have worked as the executive director of the Galveston Island Humane Society for 20 years. While I am a strong community supporter, my position and dedication to GIHS consumes most of my time.What do you like most about serving the community?I take great pride in the role our organization has taken in the community. We have seen improvements in the programs we have created serving the island pets and, in turn, island residents.What motivates you to get involved in your community?I want the community to take pride in our work at the shelter. Knowing we have very positive support from people and businesses indicates we are doing our job well.What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?I am very humbled by the honor. There are so many deserving leaders in our community.Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?I believe we should give back to the community we call home. Individuals and businesses working together make this a place to be proud of.If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?Not sure how I could have done it, but I wish I had spent much more time with family. That was not easy with my responsibilities.What’s something that most people don’t know about you?I have a large family — husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Of course, I have a few pets also, but that’s probably expected.What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?So many, but I think one of my favorite is, “Be the person your dog thinks you are.” Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription 2021 e-Edition Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesYoga therapist charged in shooting death aboard boat in Clear Lake ShoresMan shot dead in Texas City suspected in La Marque killingTwo men killed in Sunday shooting in La Marque identifiedTwo killed, one wounded in La Marque shootingDickinson woman found dead in trunk had been missing for daysPhysician appointed to fill Precinct 4 commission seat in Galveston CountySheriff's deputy hospitalized after struck by vehicle on Bolivar PeninsulaMotorcyclist killed in early morning Texas City crashEmergency responders call in extra help for 'Jeep Weekend' on Bolivar PeninsulaThousands without power Sunday morning CollectionsIsland summer season kicks off with Galveston Island Beach RevueIn Focus: Astros 2, Rangers 1In Focus: Astros 5, Rangers 2Pier 21 is smokin' with 26th annual Yaga's Wild Game and BBQ Cook-offStatue of League City’s namesake dedicatedIn Focus: Astros 5, Tigers 0La Izquierda blends music, surfing during annual festivalGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesGalveston LULAC holds annual Cinco de Mayo FiestaInaugural Moto Surf competition held in Galveston CommentedQuestion of the week: Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? (99) Guest editorial: The Washington Post says pleas prove Jan. 6 was an insurrection (84) Guest editorial: The New York Times argues US is not ready for the end of Roe v. Wade (73) Don't fall for the GOPs deflections in November (59) Guest commentary: Beware of ultra-conservatives bearing bogus polls (58) You can correct all this by voting in November (56) Hybrid work becomes employee expectation for some jobs in Galveston County (48) I've lost all faith in Biden to do the right thing (41) Physician appointed to fill Precinct 4 commission seat in Galveston County (38) Biden's ineptness will ruin our country (36)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.