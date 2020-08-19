City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Medical student at the University of Texas Medical Branch
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I am the founder and president of the “NEMO” Project, a program dedicated to handing out food and essential items to individuals without homes here in Galveston; leader of UTMB’s efforts for Point in Time Count, where I personally funded more than 100 care packs for the homeless of Galveston; Public Health Organization coordinator and community outreach officer; Galveston’s Own Farmer’s Market volunteer and member of Okra Fest Volunteer Coordinator Board; Blackwell Society coordinator; I have led several bingo/pizza nights during first and second years of medical school for burn victims at the Ronald McDonald House; Operation Blanket, where I personally provided more than 100 blankets to the Galveston homeless community in one day; collected and donated more than 300 books for the Galveston public library; mental health advocate for the underserved and underprivileged of Galveston; provided sweet treats and cleaning supplies for the women at the ADA Shelter.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I love talking to people and hearing their life story. It just makes me happy to get to know the people here in Galveston and actually make a difference in many of their lives.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I know what it is like to go through a difficult period in your life, and I also know that even the smallest of gestures can greatly impact those around you.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
It just warms my heart that someone has seen that what I do has impacted people in our community in a positive way. It is truly an honor to even be considered! Being nominated as a finalist has shown me that no matter who you are or where you come from, anyone can make a difference.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
We are all a part of the Galveston community, and I believe that anything I can do to help someone in need helps the entire community.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
If I could go back in time and do one thing over, I would give an extra hug to my friends and family. You never know when the last time you will see someone will be.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
There are few things that I love more than taking my old Jeep out to Port Bolivar just to fish and relax in my spare time.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
Never judge by what is said, judge by what is done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.