City of residence: League City
Occupation: CEO/owner – Kiki Landscaping & Construction LLC; Realtor – Brockway Realty LLC; mayor pro tem – City of League City
In what ways are you involved with the community?
• Chair – Galveston County COVID-19 Business Task Force
• Chair – Dickinson Bayou Watershed Steering Committee
• Chair – United States Quidditch
• Board member – League City Regional Chamber of Commerce
• Board member – Anchor Point
• Youth ministry leader – Bay Harbour Church
• Member – League City Lions Club
• Member – Bay Harbour Church Reopening Task Force
• Member – League City Finance Committee
What do you like most about serving the community?
Interacting with my neighbors and hearing their stories. When you volunteer, you get to experience the world in new ways. It’s also very difficult to be in a bad mood while helping someone else.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
So many people have poured into me to make me the person I am today. It is only right and fair that I pass that care along to others. We all win when we work together.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
We live in the best community in the world, and it is an honor to even be considered. The trust placed in me by constituents, family and friends to represent them and address important issues is humbling, especially during such politically polarizing times.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
Humans are social creatures. Science shows that when we are involved in community groups and are in pursuit of a purpose outside of ourselves, we're happier and more productive. We can all stand to be a little happier and more productive!
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
Not a thing. We're all exactly where we're meant to be at this moment in time. Every poor decision or uncomfortable situation serves as an opportunity for growth.
What's something that most people don't know about you?
I served on international missionary teams in Haiti and Columbia. Also, I am a world champion quidditch player.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
If you do what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you’ve always gotten.
