I am the founder of the Leah Samone Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was created in memory of my young daughter who passed away at an early age. The committee awards scholarships to deserving high school seniors to make higher education accessible. We also perform random acts of kindness in the community by providing toiletries and clothing items to the homeless and annually donating Thanksgiving baskets to UTMB breast cancer patients and Christmas gift bags to assisted living residents.
I am an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., where I coordinate voter registration drives and provide important political information to voters; I am a board member for the Galveston Children’s Museum, advisory board member for the UTMB Black Employee Resource Group (BERG), volunteer for The Salvation Army Galveston, and I collaborate with other organizations to make an impact in the community.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I love to see the smiles and the acts of gratitude from the recipients. I enjoy the feeling of joy and pure humility. It also provides me with a sense of purpose through meaningful change.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I want our community to be a positive space where everyone is proud to call Galveston home. I like to show acts of kindness to individuals, while paying attention to the needs of the citizens in our community.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
Being named as a finalist for Citizen of the Year serves as a source of humility and joy. I am truly honored to know the community values and supports my work throughout the community. I will continue to give back to the community with positive and meaningful contributions.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
It is very important to give back to the community because it allows you to make positive contributions and assist with the needs of the community.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I would like to have spent more time in the kitchen with my mother to learn her recipes and how to cook special dishes.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
