City of residence: Texas City
Occupation: Behavior specialist/interventionist
In what ways are you involved with the community?
Athletic director of Galveston Hurricanes youth sports, director of Galveston Hurricane Baseball, coach in Island Little League Baseball, coach Galveston youth basketball, coach Hitchcock youth basketball, mentor Galveston youth in after-school ACE Program at Ball High.
What do you like most about serving the community?
Connecting with children and making life changes with them. Introducing to them a world of opportunities that they can reach while instilling the desire in them to reach outside of their immediate world. When I see a child I worked with and hear from them that they will be going to college or they share a dream with me, I realize that my role in this community does make a difference.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
My motivation comes from my own childhood. My brother and I raised ourselves. My mother worked all the time to pay bills. Were it not for the mentors, coaches, teachers and other adults in my life, there is no telling how I could have turned out. We lived in the projects and were surrounded by gangs, violence and drugs. To me it was just a normal way of life until people involved in my life made me see that this way of life was not normal, and they made me want a better life and encouraged me to work for a better life. My experiences and success motivates me to help others the way I was helped.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
I am humbled to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year by The Galveston County Daily News. Teaching, coaching, mentoring all come to me naturally. I actually feel it is my duty since I was helped so much growing up. Being recognized for doing things that fulfill me by allowing to pay back for the help that I was given seems almost embarrassing. Yet, I am grateful because this recognition validates that I am making a difference.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
Volunteering with the youth of Galveston County is something I am passionate about. Making connections with the youth of my community through sports gives me a sense of purpose. I wake up each day knowing that I am making a difference in children’s lives, which makes a difference in my community. When dealing with troubled children, I think if I make a difference that day with that child, I could possibly change this child’s trajectory in life, which will impact my community as well.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
All my life experiences have made me the man that I am today. My own eight kids are proud of me, my family is proud and I know I am making a difference in children’s lives and I am able to make this difference by pulling from my own life experiences. I love my life now and I am happy. I feel everything happens for a reason, so I would make no changes.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I am a red black belt in martial arts, and of all the sports I have participated in, martial arts is my favorite.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
“There is no passion to be found playing small — in settling for a life less than the one you are capable of living.” — Nelson Mandela
