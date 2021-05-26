City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Owner of Concord Assisted Living
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I have volunteered with Galveston Island Meals on Wheels for 13 years and been on the board since 2010. I am a Rotarian with The Rotary Club of Galveston, and through this organization, recently secured a grant with another member to fund more than 100 backpacks our Rotarians will stuff and deliver to various organizations. For many years, I volunteered on the walk committee for The Alzheimer’s Association, putting our efforts into raising funds and raising awareness. As often as I can, I serve meals for The Salvation Army and Ronald McDonald House, and I have volunteered with Feed Galveston.
As a local business owner of two assisted living facilities in Galveston, I could not feel more tied into the community. I have met so many wonderful families with generational ties to the island who have provided me as much support as I do them. The longer I’ve been in business the more I realize how great it is to serve the community in this way — keeping loved ones cared for and close by.
What do you like most about serving the community?
Experiencing the gratefulness and delight of people in need receiving help is incredibly fulfilling. The extra bonus is all the wonderful people I have met and long-lasting friendships I have made through volunteering.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
The more I have gotten involved in volunteering and community organizations, I have developed a greater awareness for how much need exists. This always motivates me to want to do more where I feel I can make an impact. There is no shortage of needs or too many volunteers.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
It’s a huge honor to be nominated, and I am very humbled to be a finalist. This year, in particular, has been so hard on everyone with the pandemic (myself included), so it’s very special to feel I have made a difference.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
I think it is so important to be involved in my community, to help where it is needed, and make it a better place to live. Through the years, I have learned so much from my residents who have also been involved in the community and dedicated themselves to giving back. I love learning about their lives and feel such a connection when they reminisce about their community involvement and I can share current stores with them as well. So many BOIs (Born on the Islanders) and others, of course, created a wonderful foundation in these organizations and it’s nice to feel a sense of carrying that on for them, too.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
We all know how quickly the years go by and I think I would have taken more opportunities to travel.
What's something that most people don't know about you?
My dream was to be a teacher.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever heard?
Always be kind.
