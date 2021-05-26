City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Business owner and artist
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I have served and currently serve on city committees, including the Landmark Commission. I am past president of the Galveston Arts Center and still serve on that board.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I like to be involved in a wide range of areas. I enjoy the people I get to meet and giving back to my community as much as I can.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
Galveston is a very interesting city. I love the fact that it is so culturally rich, and rich with really dedicated people who strive every day to keep Galveston strong.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
I am first and foremost flattered and humbled by the nomination. I have lived in Galveston for more than 40 years, I raised my children here and I have wonderful friends here. I hope I can continue to give back to this community. To me it’s recognition to all those who own businesses, play a part of the community and strive each day to make our city a better place.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
This community has been through so much — the hurricanes, the rebuilding. Each and every time, the amazing non-profit organizations serve our fellow citizens. All the work that is done is so important in a diverse community like Galveston.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I wouldn't really change a thing, I think that my life experiences have all contributed to the person I am, and I am OK with that. I love my life right now. I love my family and my community.
What's something that most people don't know about you?
I'm from a small town outside of Syracuse, New York, called DeWitt. I think people don't know I was schooled as an artist, and that I taught at the Glassell School of Art at The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston for 10 years.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever heard?
"Go West, young man," a quote attribute to Horace Greeley, a distant relative of mine. My mom was a Greeley. And for me, going west meant coming to Texas. That quote has served me well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.