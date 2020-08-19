City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Retired from the University of Texas Medical Branch
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I volunteer at the Acute Care for the Elderly Unit at University of Texas Medical Branch and Moody Gardens Special Peoples Ball and Friends of Moody Gardens. Also, I volunteer at The Grand 1894 Opera House as a docent and usher, as well as at police and sheriff fundraising events, my church and the Lighthouse Charity Team with the motto "People Helping People."
What do you like most about serving the community?
I like meeting people, making friends and keeping them. I love the fellowship when any of us get together.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
God has been good to me, as has my community. So why not give back to the community that I love as a BOI (Born On the Island) should. Even though I will be 88 years old in April, I don't plan to stop.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
It is an honor, even if I'm not the one you're looking for. It will be an honor that I will not forget.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
I look at the long life that I have had, and think "why should I sit around and do nothing when there are so many places that need our help?" Volunteers are needed all over the island.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
Travel more with my son.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
It's hard to answer because I'm very open with my friends, and what you see is what you get. Maybe they don't know that I am a devout Catholic.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
Be yourself — and I am!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.