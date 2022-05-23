City of residence: Texas City
Occupation: Educator
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I am the director of BioMed and STEM at Ball High School and an adjunct professor for Galveston College. One of my favorite things about working at Ball High School is that we are involved in numerous community events throughout the year, such as the Night to Shine parade for special needs students throughout Galveston County, a blanket drive for The Salvation Army, water drives for Bolivar, and change drives to raise money for special causes to name a few. I am also involved in Leadership Galveston with the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, helping the past few years for its annual Helping Hands day of giving back to the community.
What do you like most about serving the community?
The best thing about serving the community is the opportunity to help others. For me, another great thing about serving the community is collaborating with staff members to teach young adults about giving back to the community in which we live, whether it be volunteering time at various events throughout the island, or raising money for a cause. My hope is that by teaching these young adults about giving back, they will continue to serve the community and will one day teach their own children for generations to come.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
What motivates me to get involved in the community are the staff and students I serve at Ball High, Galveston College and my own two daughters. I strive to be an encouraging role model for my students and my own children, and working with them each day motivates me to want to always work for a better community and home for each of them.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
It is a bit surreal. I am so fortunate to be surrounded by amazing teachers, staff, students, community members and family who all have the same mindset for serving the community and our students. We all understand that we are part of a bigger picture, and work together daily to make island life better for all stakeholders.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
I think it is important to give back to the community because you never know how even the smallest gesture can change someone’s life.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I had a full ride scholarship to the University of Houston, failed all of my classes my first semester in college, dropped out and lost my scholarship. I lead my family to believe that college was great and that I was doing great! After a year or so, I told my family the truth: I just wasn’t ready for college. A couple of years later, a close friend asked me to take classes with her, and that started my journey in college that ended with me getting my doctorate in educational leadership. If I could go back in time for a do over, I would have done better in my first round of college so that I could have graduated in time for my mom to have seen me walk across that stage; she passed away the semester before I graduated with my bachelor’s degree.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
Most people don’t know that I have taught a wide range of students, from 5 year olds in kindergarten all the way through students getting their associate degrees at Galveston College!
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
I was the first in my family to graduate from college. My mother always instilled in me the importance of education and how much it can change your life. We are always learning!
