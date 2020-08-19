Amber Jinkins

City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Accountant/analyst/tax professional
In what ways are you involved with the community?
Treasurer of the Board for the Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County; treasurer of the board for Sunshine Center; vice president of the International Oleander Society; treasurer-elect for the board of Better Parks for Galveston; member of Elks Lodge No. 126 Galveston; member of Friends of Moody Gardens.
I am a very active member of these agencies. I volunteer at fundraising events as well as secure auction items, sponsors and donations for the events. I also serve on various committees within the organizations. I volunteer for the Homes Tour and Dickens on The Strand with the Galveston Historical Foundation, for Yaga’s Children’s Fund fundraising events, Blue Santa for the Galveston Police Department and Christy’s Wish Foundation. Basically, wherever there is a need, I try to help as much as I possibly can.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I have a passion for helping people. Some people collect art or jewelry, I collect people! I love to see the clients at the Sunshine Center dancing at our annual Spring Fling, our biggest fundraiser of the year. Knowing that I can make a difference for the clients at the Resource & Crisis Center warms my soul. By promoting Santa for Survivors, every mother and child receives presents to open on Christmas Day. Promoting the Blue Santa program is Christmas to me for the same reason. Raising money so Oleander Park and all the city parks can stay maintained is really important to me, so the children in our community have a safe place to play, and families can have a nice place for a celebration. I don’t do any of this for recognition; I do it because I love seeing people smile.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I am motivated by my desire to make our community a better place for the people who live and visit here. I am so proud to have been born and raised in Galveston and to be part of a long line of BOIs (Born on the Island). I want everyone to experience the magic the island has to offer. I have been very blessed, and I feel it is my moral responsibility to share those blessings with others. If I can make a difference in just one person’s life, then I feel like all my hard work and dedication has paid off.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
I am honored and flattered to be named as a finalist for Citizen of the Year. It means that my hard work and dedication to our community is working. It means that my agencies are getting recognition in the community.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
For me, giving back means I can play a small part in helping our community be a better place for residents and visitors. I can hopefully make a positive impact in the lives of others. My Nana and my Dad (A.J. Jinkins Jr.) instilled this in me at a very young age. My earliest memory of serving our community is when I was 5 years old. My Nana (Mrs. A.J. Jinkins Sr.) and I would go clothes shopping for the children at the Galveston Orphan’s Home, which is now The Bryan Museum. When I was 12, I volunteered as a candy striper at St Mary’s Hospital. I remember volunteering for other community organizations like Junior League, the Garden Club and the Ronald McDonald House. There just has never been a time in my life that I did not give something back. I believe we all have something to give. Forty years ago, I remember Father Donovan saying in a sermon, “We all have time, talent and treasure to give.” Those three words — time, talent, treasure — had a huge impact on how I lived my life. There have been times in my life when I have had all three to give and other times when all I could give was my time and talent. But I always have something to offer.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I would change nothing! I believe that every experience, every decision, every peak and valley in my life has shaped me into the person I am today. I have no regrets and I like the person I am!
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I have always been an open book, and I have grown up with so many of the people who live on the island, some of us dating back for generations. It seems we all know each other very well. I suppose a lot of people expected me to follow in the Jinkins family’s footsteps and become a doctor. However, I have a fear of needles, which is what kept me from going into the medical field. I chose a career in business, which is more suited for me.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
My Nana told me to always take care of the children and the elderly. I guess that stuck with me. I have been involved over the years with Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, youth sports and now the Resource & Crisis Center. One thing I do that I am very proud of is prepare free or low-cost tax return services to the older generation as well as to young adults who are just starting out.
