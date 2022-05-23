City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Retired, Galveston Independent School District
In what ways are you involved with the community?
For the past 20 years, I have been involved as both a Master Gardener and Master Naturalist through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service – Galveston County Office and have served on The Friends of Moody Gardens Board. I serve on the Galveston Academic Excellence Booster Club Board, which recognizes the Top 50 students and teachers in the city each year. For the past several years, I’ve been a judge for the Galveston Youth Leadership Awards. I’m also a regular volunteer for the Galveston Historical Foundation, volunteering for the Homes Tour in May and Dickens on The Strand, as well as the Rosenberg Library annual Used Book Sale.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I like to know that I’m making a difference. While serving as president of The Friends of Moody Gardens, we started to hold an annual fundraiser to bring the attractions of Moody Gardens to more people in the community. Initially, the Friends’ mission was to bring all of the third-graders in Galveston to the Rainforest Pyramid, but as a result of our fundraising, we were also able to bring all fifth-graders to the Aquarium Pyramid. Additionally, we brought groups, such as the Sunshine Center and Libbie’s Place, to see the Moody Gardens attractions and facilitated the traveling trunk show to visit the Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, senior citizen facilities and Pre-K programs.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
My maternal grandmother, Ana Vlastelica Dipuccio, and her work ethic were a big inspiration to me. She emigrated to Galveston from Zagreb when she was 16 and was never able to return to Croatia. She worked hard her entire life to provide for her young family, working as a housekeeper at American National and taking in boarders after my grandfather died of the Spanish flu in 1918. She never drove and lived a very modest life, but she was content. I like to think that I am carrying on in her footsteps.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
I never volunteer in order to be recognized or receive an award. I am incredibly honored and humbled to be a finalist for this prestigious honor.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
Helping the community is the Galveston way of life. Where would we be if the survivors of the 1900 Storm didn’t put the island first, rebuilding Galveston from the rubble? I also have a purpose and commitment to make the city even better now 122 years later.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I always attempt to live for the future. I like the life that I have lived and would not do anything differently.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
My great-great-grandfather, Christopher Fox, came to Galveston from Ireland in 1837. He was a baker by trade and established the first bakery in Galveston, Fox’s Bakery. His Irish soda bread was a prize winner at the State Fair of Texas.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
My grandmother had a saying, “If you can’t send me flowers when I am alive, don’t send them to me when I am dead." It's simple, but profound. So often people don’t take the opportunity to let someone know how loved they are or what a difference they make in others' lives. You should always embrace the people in your life when you can.
