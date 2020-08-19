City of residence: Santa Fe
Occupation: Mayor/self employed
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I serve as mayor of Santa Fe. I serve on the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. I serve on the Executive Board of the Santa Fe Education Foundation. I am vice chair of the Dickinson Watershed Committee, and I am Rotarian with the Mainland Rotary Club. Also, I am the interact director at Santa Fe High School and RYLA coordinator for the Mainland Rotary Club.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I love it all. It’s my home town. As mayor, I feel like I am truly making a difference. My passion is working with the youth; they are 25 percent of the population but 100 percent of our future.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
The people. Working side by side with all the entities is very satisfying. Being self employed for more than 20 years, I have enjoyed serving countless hours on virtually every charity, committee and board that exists.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
To me, it is something special. Coming from my background of being poor with a father who left at an early age, I never imagined even being considered for something this special. Just being considered for this award is already a win.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
I believe you get out what you put in. So, I want to serve my community to the fullest. Maybe, just maybe, a few of the youth will look up to me and take my place and serve when they get older.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I would have put family as more of a priority when growing my business. I think I missed out on things I will never get back.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
Most people don’t know that I started from from a very poor upbringing. I truly started at the bottom. I started working at the age of 14, started my company at the age of 19 and the rest is history.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
Don’t think of a problem as being a problem. Think of it as an opportunity to find a solution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.