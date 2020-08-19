City of residence: Texas City
Occupation: Retired chemical/environmental engineer
In what ways are you involved with the community?
Past involvement: Texas City ISD District QuEST Committee (2012-2015); La Marque ISD Board of Managers (Jan. 1 2016 – Jul. 1, 2016); Galveston Co. Health District Coastal Health & Wellness Board (2010-2018); Mainland Medical Center Hospital Board (1993-1997 & 2003-2005); Texas City Planning Commission Board (2000-2018); Past President, TCISD Foundation for the Future Board President (2017-2018); Texas City Charter Review Committee (2019).
Current involvement: Quality Improvement & Patient Safety Committee (QIPSC) – HCA Healthcare; Texas City Historical Preservation Board; Fatima Education Foundation (FEF) Board VP; TCISD Foundation for the Future Board; program coordinator for the TC-LM Community Advisory Council (CAC); St. Mary’s Men’s Club vice president; member of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber Golden Division; member of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, Usher and Money Counter Teams.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I enjoy serving the community for three reasons. 1) Being an active and effective partner within a group or team of established individuals having shared values; 2) Experiencing and making an impact that strengthens our community; and 3) Because it just feels good!
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
It was an evolutionary process rooted by American values that began when I landed in the USA in 1960 and was blessed and fortunate to take advantage of the just-implemented Cuban Refugee Act.
From that time on, I personally benefited by the countless efforts from total strangers — basically communities — who shared their time, talents and treasures in innumerable ways. It is my belief that such a process and model was the key to molding my thinking and to help reach my goals.
So, as I look back, it seems that my involvement in my community is driven by the earlier learned process and model. In a way, I see it as part of the cycle of one's life.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
For me, to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year is what it expresses or represents. As such, to me it is a recognition beyond category, coming from such a well-regarded and respected organization, The Daily News — the oldest newspaper in the state of Texas. This is a totally unexpected recognition that has made me overwhelmed, humbled and honored.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” — Winston Churchill. This quote basically embodies the reason and importance of giving back to the community we live in. Such effort helps make our community a better place to work, worship, study, play and retire. In many ways, it is like developing tomorrow — today!
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
That is an interesting question and one I would like to rephrase to read: If you could go back in time and “NOT” do one thing over, what would that be? I often look for coincidences and forks in the road — my road. And, I often think about the famous Yogi Berra quote, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” So, one of those “forks on my road” would have taken me to Louisville, Kentucky, but I took the correct one leading me to Texas City!
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
That I am a poor book reader! Something that, with time, I am trying to change!
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
Using the Rule of Three: 1) Work hard and smart; 2) Be a good steward of time; be always on time — punctual; and 3) Treat others like you would like to be treated.
