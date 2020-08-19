City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Retired teacher/fund raiser/sales
In what ways are you involved with the community?
The common thread to my volunteering in the community are nonprofit boards dedicated to families, children and youth, such as Better Parks for Galveston, the Ronald McDonald House and the City of Galveston Families, Children and Youth Board. For example, I have been focused on rehabilitating Galveston parks for our citizens of all ages for the last eight years by participating in Jones Park renovations, lobbying for a new playground at Shield Park, working for a community pool and supporting a special-needs playground at the Ronald McDonald House.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I like to see positive results, so I really enjoy transforming a promise into a reality. I like tackling a problem where there is community by-in, understanding and support. My joy comes from working with enthusiastic volunteers who come through time after time after time, and year after year, to pursue and resolve an identified problem on the island. Three community initiatives that I have helped are establishing a home-away from home for critically ill children and their families through the Ronald McDonald House, developing a community board for families, children and youth, and helping with the first-ever community pool.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
The Holocaust Museum Houston calls people who throw themselves into the fray “up-standers” — those folks who run toward a problem rather than away from it. There are so many of these exceptional individuals in Galveston who have allowed me into their lives to learn and then act. Through their eyes, I have seen opportunities to help with solutions to unfair circumstances.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
I am delighted to think that volunteerism is held in such esteem by The Galveston County Daily News and totally embarrassed by the nomination. Galveston has an amazing supply of selfless volunteers who do good deeds (mitzvot) for our community without any recognition at all. It is most humbling.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
My Jewish faith teaches that making the world a better place is a sacred obligation. Studying policies that uphold a common good and participating in collaborative projects that honor the human spirit are the reasons that I give back to the community.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I am still using a 6-year-old iPhone because my computer skills are so poor. I could have been a better student in my computer class at Galveston College, where I should have paid better attention in class!
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I cannot find my way out of a paper bag because I am directionally challenged. Without Waze, ONSTAR, family, friends or the closest stranger walking down the street to help me when I drive, I would be late to every meeting. Good thing Galveston is a small island.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
The best piece of advice I have ever received was revealed at a Galveston Historical Foundation workshop about a colored beach ball. When fighting passionately over an issue, the colored beach ball comes to mind often. Some folks will only see the green stripe on the ball if held directly in front of their eyes. But, on the other side of the ball, others will see only the red stripe, yet it is the same ball — or issue. By using this metaphor, it helps me be more respectful of differing opinions held by others (with the exception of my husband’s unsolicited viewpoints, of course).
