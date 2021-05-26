City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Mobile food operator
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I offer lunches to our first responders, help families in need with meals or groceries and help with youth sports.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I enjoy the people, seeing that smile for that 10-15 seconds is everything to me. You never know what people are going through, but when they receive that meal, in that moment nothing else matters.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I have always loved my community and vowed once I became a business owner I would give back to where I started.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
Being named a finalist means a lot. It’s nice to know that my work is not going unnoticed by the community.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
For me, the city of Galveston made me the person I am today. I love helping because when I needed help building my business, the people of Galveston were there to help me grow to what I am today.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I would have finished culinary arts school.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
A lot of the food, supplies and clothes I have bought to donate came out of the register of my food truck. Not everyone is fortunate, and I was not raised to be selfish.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever heard?
Stay committed no matter how many road blocks hit you. Never give up.
