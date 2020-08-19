Ben Raimer

City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Physician/administrator (president ad interim, University of Texas Medical Branch)
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I serve as president ad interim of the University of Texas Medical Branch with campuses in Galveston, Angleton, League City and Clear Lake; we have more than 13,500 employees across Texas with a $2.5 billion revenue. Health care, education and research are our primary focus.
What do you like most about serving the community?
In particular, I am proud of the difference that UTMB makes in serving a role in prevention of disease through education and health promotion. Our ability to serve people from all areas of our community and state fulfill a 128-year legacy of commitment to the health of our communities. We, along with our other UT System institutions, have educated more healthcare providers across Texas than any other schools. I like knowing that we make a difference to people in this county through the economic impact that we make as an employer, in the promotion of health through meaningful, cutting-edge research and in the education of young learners for a life of improving health outcomes as providers, educators and researchers. Most of all, as a doctor who has practiced here for more than 45 years, I like walking through the grocery store, a school or being at a sporting event and seeing someone that I helped years ago, enjoying life with their children or grandchildren. Those memories of having been a help to a friend are so special and rewarding.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
My parents taught me always to try to leave things better than you found them. I wake up every morning with the desire to live that day as if it were my last and to improve the life of at least one person.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
It is an honor to know that there are people who believe that I have made a difference in their lives; it is my hope that I can instill in those that I mentor and teach that the best thing they can aspire to achieve in life is to make every person's tomorrow a better today.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
Because it is the best gift I can give my children and grandchildren as well as my friends.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
Nothing; life is wasted on looking back. What is in the past is in the past. Decisions impacting the future are what matter most. I would be kinder on occasion, I would be more generous, I would spend more time reading, I would spend more time playing with my kids, I would take more vacation, I would work harder on promoting education of kids that have not had a chance at education.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I grew up without electricity or plumbing until ages 7 and 13.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
"Never, never, never give up!" – Winston Churchill
