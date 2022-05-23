City of residence: Santa Fe
Occupation: Consultant and insurance advisor
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I am passionate about serving and advocating for three communities because each of these groups has directly impacted my life directly: military veterans, children who have experienced abuse and neglect, and representing the growing Hispanic/Latino population in Galveston County.
As a veteran of the U.S. Navy, I returned home to face the challenge of transitioning from warrior to civilian and realized the lack of resources available in our county for men and women who served. With the support of local veterans and community leaders, we founded the non-profit Operation Honor Our Local Veterans in 2019. Our mission is veterans serving and connecting veterans of Galveston County to resources, support and recovery.
I’m an advocate of CASA of Galveston County because I was introduced to the evils of abuse from a female friend who had to endure these malicious acts from a family member for years. She opened up to me and we were able to open the door to help. You don’t realize how close to home abuse and neglect is until someone in your own life pours out their pain to you. It is humbling to be a part of the CASA mission, and there is a major need for men to volunteer and even a greater need for men of color. There is no easy way to describe the lack of representation of Hispanic/Latino leaders in school districts, executive boards, nonprofit foundation boards, faith-based organizations and elected office. It is important that I take ownership of this gap and go not where I am needed but rather go were my people have no voice. Today, more than ever, it is critical to offer the lens of the fastest growing demographic in order to improve the mission of those leading change.
What do you like most about serving the community?
Lifting others up. Nelson Mandela said it best: “each one teach one.” It is a duty and responsibility, that I do not take lightly, to serve the community by inspiring others through my actions. My travels have taken me to the top of Mt. Fuji, to the prison that held Mandela, and an auditorium to hear the teachings of the Dalai Lama. These rewarding experiences cannot be left for oneself but rather transformed to help my neighbor prosper by serving them. This is the joy of serving my community.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I am motivated by those who mentored, molded and validated my talent and gits that I could offer to others as continued to grow. No one wins alone, and many of us doubt our abilities as we take on the changing world. My wife is one of my greatest motivators. Without her, I am a good citizen. With her, I am a great father, husband and community leader.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
One does not arrive at this recognition without work by oneself and sacrifice from those who paved the way. Being a finalist is a tribute to my immigrant parents from Mexico who later become citizens under President Reagan. It is a tribute to my three older brothers who gave me tough love. It is a tribute to my three younger brothers and sister who support me today. It has even greater meaning to me because I have three children and I must raise them to dream and seek greatness in this world by my work.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
To set the example of being a servant leader and being part of the solution rather than the problem.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I would tell myself that God has given me these talents and gifts along with dreams and ideas not for them to sit dormant but rather for me to give them life. Belive in yourself now and do not wait.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I backpacked across Spain from Barcelona to Madrid to Pamplona. And we ran with the bulls.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
If you want to change the world, return to your hometown and start there. I did.
