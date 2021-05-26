City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Teacher
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I began a laptop donation drive last summer when it was realized that students would be learning online due to the pandemic. I asked the community for donations, helped to get them refurbished, and I delivered them to students and families who needed them for online learning for the 2020-21 school year. We collected, refurbished and distributed more than 120 laptops to students in need. I also asked the community for help with food, water and laundry for our students and teachers who needed help after the big freeze in February. I will continue to support our students even after I retire this year.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I enjoy living and working in the same community because I know that when I give 100 percent, it comes back tenfold. I know how much our students need help and their families need a voice.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I am motivated by being a decent human and being on the right side of history. We should all want what is best for the families in our community. If you are able, you should want to help someone else without judgment. We saw we needed one another not only during the pandemic, but also during the freeze. Imagine what a great community we could have if everyone wanted to help others and felt everyone deserved the same opportunities.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
Being named a finalist for Citizen of the Year means so much to me after everything that has transpired this year. Learning to be a virtual teacher, living and teaching through a pandemic, thinking we were going to freeze to death, and being a voice for teachers to improve the working environment has been stressful. Helping others is what my family believes in doing, but being honored for doing so makes it even that much more rewarding.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
As a human being, I feel an urge to help others who are in need or are suffering. If every single person can do his or her small part, then everyone benefits.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I would have started standing up for those who cannot much sooner in my life.
What's something that most people don't know about you?
I have become an activist and will continue fighting for social justice and gun sense.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever heard?
"If you can walk away and say you did what you felt was best for the kids, then you did the right thing."
