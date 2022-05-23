City of residence: Texas City
Occupation: Retired educator
In what ways are you involved with the community?
For 41 years, I dedicated my life to serving the students, parents, faculty and staff of Texas City ISD. These were the most rewarding years of my life because through my service to the district, I was able to help guide the district through some of its most challenging days while fighting for teachers, who, in my opinion, are the unsung heroes of our time, especially given the unprecedented demands placed on them each day.
Advocating for our teachers and children remains a top priority for me, which is why, since retiring last year, I have volunteered to serve on the board of TCISD’s Foundation for the Future, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds to support educational programs for the teachers and students of TCISD.
In addition, I currently serve as vice chair of the Texas City Recreation and Tourism Board and am a member of the Texas City Mayor’s Community Matters Committee.
I am also a board member of the Save Our Seniors organization, which works to provide support for Galveston County senior citizens.
What do you like most about serving the community?
Serving the community is rewarding because it’s a way for me to contribute to something that is greater than myself. It’s an opportunity to use my skills, knowledge and experiences to support causes that are important to me — such as education — and to help make a positive impact on the lives of those around me. It is also a way for me to meet, learn from and work with like-minded individuals who share my passion for giving back.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I care deeply about our community’s teachers and students and ensuring they have the support and resources they need to succeed. That is why I continue to be involved in organizations such as TCISD’s Foundation for the Future, which is dedicated to fostering relationships between the school district and community members and alumni in an effort to generate funds to support our teachers’ and students’ programs and initiatives.
As a mother, grandmother and former educator, I understand that our children are our most valuable asset; they are the future. I want to do my part to make sure that our community leaders are mindful of that fact and how the decisions they make today impact the future. That is largely why I volunteer to serve on the Mayor’s Community Matters Committee and the Texas City Recreation and Tourism Board.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
I have lived in Galveston County all my life, and The Daily News has been my primary source for local news for as long as I can remember, so to say that I am honored would be an understatement. Being nominated for an award that has for years recognized the incredible contributions of so many selfless citizens is, alone, humbling. But to stand among this year’s slate of distinguished finalists and learn about their achievements is inspiring and a reminder that I can do more to serve our community.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
My answer is twofold. First, our governmental and private organizations cannot meet all the needs of our community on their own. Therefore, it is important for individual citizens to volunteer their time and/or resources to help provide services and needs that otherwise would not be met. I also think it’s important to give back to the community because citizen involvement is what drives communities and shapes them into what we want them to be; it’s the backbone of our democracy. As Ben Franklin said, we live in a republic, but only if we “can keep it.” I intended to do my part to help on that front. I think we all should.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I’d repeat my days as a student at Stephen F. Austin State University. There’s something special about being on your own as a young person, meeting new people who don’t come from the same place as you and who might not think like you do. I grew a lot there and realized my passion for education. It’s also where I found some of my closest friends, who, to this day, are part of my life.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
My Christian faith is very important to me. I grew up in the church, which is where I met my husband over four decades ago. Every morning I wake up before the sun rises to read my Bible, pray for my family, and reflect on the previous day and the day ahead of me. My time reflecting and connecting with God keeps me focused on what matters and was especially important during my time with TCISD, as it gave me the energy and perspective needed to be an effective leader.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
“Be kind to others”— That’s what my mother told me when I was a young girl. I know it sounds simple, but she was in essence teaching me the Golden Rule, which I strive to live by each day. At the time, I did not know how profound her words actually were and how a little kindness and respect toward others can go a long way in terms of building relationships and making others feel like they matter (they do). I’ve tried to instill that same lesson in my own children and hope that above anything else they treat others with kindness and respect in everything that they do.
