I am a board member and treasurer for Sunshine Center, Better Parks for Galveston, Elks Lodge 126 and a Girl Scout Troop at Independence Village. I’m president of the International Oleander Society, and I recently resigned from the Resource & Crisis Center board to take the finance manager position because I felt I could make a bigger difference for the clients in this position. I am also involved with Christy’s Wish Foundation, Galveston Historical Foundation and Yaga’s Children’s Fund. I provide low-cost or free income tax return services to our older population.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I love helping people! Just the smallest gesture can put a smile on someone’s face, so you can imagine how happy people are when you are a part of something bigger, something that can make a huge difference in their lives, something like sheltering, clothing and feeding a family who are victims of domestic violence. It makes me feel good that I am in a position to help others.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I am a very passionate person, and if I see a need and I can help, I do. My motivation comes from my upbringing. I started serving my community when I was 8 years old.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
Oh my gosh, it would be the biggest honor. I don’t volunteer for recognition, but this would be a great opportunity to encourage all service organizations to work together and support each other.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
I think anyone who has time, talent or treasure to share should have a moral responsibility to give back to the community. We all need to support each other because it’s the right thing to do.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I think I would go to medical school instead of business school. I would follow in my family’s footsteps and take care of sick people.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
As much as I love planning events and fundraising and meeting people, I am really shy until I get to know you.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
