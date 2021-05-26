Justine St. Cyr

City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Destination Services Coordinator
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I am currently serving on two committees with UTMB: The UTMB School of Medicine Committee – Health Systems Science & Community Service in which I provide a community perspective on community service projects for the course and the UTMB COVID-19 Vaccine Communications Sub-Committee Health Equity Team in which I consult on what community organizations would make great partners and what barriers Galveston County citizens are facing in receiving the vaccine. I am a regular volunteer with Galveston’s Own Farmers Market in its Young Gardeners Program. My partner and I attend Community Garden Days every Saturday we are available, in addition to helping after events such as Winter Storm Uri and, until recently, curated the Galveston County COVID-19 Resource Book, which I created last year around this time to keep the community informed about what resources were available in the wake of the pandemic. It went on to inform on resources for Black Lives Matter, Hurricane Laura, the 2020 elections, Winter Storm Uri and everything in between. I served as board secretary for the 2020-21 term, as lead chair of the council, currently attend meetings, and was very active in their creation and implementation.
What do you like most about serving the community?
The warm fuzzies of course! I also enjoy being out and about, making friendships and connections along the way.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I honestly cannot see another way to live. My mom raised me with a hospitable spirit, and I grew up in the service industry that fostered this spirit. I had a wandering college road but landed on psychology as my major with the intention of helping others. It is almost a push from within giving me purpose in my next steps, knowing that I am helping in my small way, to make the world a better place.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
First, I am honored that someone from the community nominated me for this award! I have a tendency to move from project to project trying to make change without taking time to reflect on the positives and accomplishments. Being nominated for this award has allowed me to reflect, practice an attitude of gratitude, and bask in the excitement of those around me when I tell them about this honor!
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
One of the books that has stayed with me since childhood is “The Giving Tree,” which even as a child made me sad for the tree because it gave away everything for this little boy. Now, I would not want to be the tree either because self-care is important. BUT, if we all strived for somewhere in between the boy and the tree, the world would be a better place.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
My boyfriend Jon and I go to Austin City Limits every year, and one year we were walking back to our car from where the buses drop you off downtown where we saw the lead singer of Hozier and his back-up singer walking down the street. Jon spotted them first and suggested we follow them to whichever bar they were likely headed toward and I froze. This is one of my favorite artists, and I was paralyzed with fear that he would be a terrible person, or worse I would embarrass myself. I told him no and we headed back to our car, and it wasn’t till several blocks later that I realized my mistake, but there was no way we would find them now. This is all I can think about every time I listen to his music, therein having done to myself what I was afraid of happening in the first place.
What's something that most people don't know about you?
I tried out for American Idol Season 9! I did not make it far, but it was a great experience being the first group of people to enter the new Dallas Cowboys Stadium, and I still perform locally at open jam nights at Sharky's and Flip Flops.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever heard?
My step-dad passed down a picture of the following quote that sat on his desk for inspiration when I first started at Gulf Coast Center (my previous and first “big girl job”) and has served me well ever since. “In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing, the next best thing is the wrong thing, and the worst thing you can do is nothing.” – Theodore Roosevelt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.