City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Physician – Infectious Disease, Infection Control
In what ways are you involved with the community?
The COVID pandemic brought my academic medical expertise at UTMB into the community. I worked closely with the county health department to share data about our daily case reports, helped develop protocols to allow quick access for COVID testing and treatments through multiple clinical sites, regardless of the ability of the community residents to pay for services. In addition, I assisted several local businesses and schools to develop safe protocols to operate their facilities. Finally, when the COVID vaccines came along, I led a team from UTMB that partnered with the county health department and government offices to begin a massive immunization program for our county residents as well as those from elsewhere. Several public service messages as well as linkages with community organizations were created to provide vaccinations to those who were hard to reach. This is still an ongoing process. Prior to the COVID pandemic, I was engaged for almost 30 years and providing HIV care to pregnant women and children, and assisted in developing protocols for evaluation and treatment of rape victims. These activities required building bridges with community-based service organizations and other advocacy organizations.
What do you like most about serving the community?
My biggest pleasure comes from helping people using my medical skills. I like to tackle problems that others shy away from.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
Helping those in need has been at the core of my medical practice. It began with serving pregnant women and children with HIV and rape victims. My practice base at UTMB allowed me significant latitude in developing these programs.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
Recognition from the community is the biggest honor one can wish for. While I have worked without this goal in my mind, it is indeed a humble feeling when recognition comes from the community I serve.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
Giving back to the community gives the biggest meaning to your life. It is good for your soul. If we all want to live well, we have to take care of those are who are in need.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
Take up sport for relaxation, perhaps golfing.
What's something that most people don't know about you?
I love window shopping.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever heard?
It takes years to build a relationship, but it takes just a few seconds to destroy one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.