City of residence: Dickinson
Occupation: Business owner
In what ways are you involved with the community?
Youth sports, VFW and Santa at Festival of Lights.
What do you like most about serving the community?
Helps keep me grounded.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
There’s always a need. I do what I can. There are so many good people out there who help others without notoriety. My philosophy in life is just to do and act like my grandpa is always watching. He had a big heart, just like my dad. I had the best examples. Growing up, I thought everyone had the type of dad I did, but the older I got, the more I saw him helping others. It became second nature.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
I think it’s a great honor. There are plenty of deserving people. I appreciate whoever thought of me.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
One thing I learned from playing Santa for the last 12 years is that there are truly some unfortunate home lives for kids. The simplest requests are so heartbreaking. Youth sports and public parks are always underfunded. Wish I could do more.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
Everything happens for a reason, but I wouldn’t mind one last ravioli dinner with my grandparents, cousins and family.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I have anxiety, and I talk to my dogs like they are my infant children.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever heard?
Treat women how you would treat your momma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.