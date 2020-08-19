City of residence: League City
Occupation: CEO and co-founder of Saltwater Soul/fence contractor
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I'm involved with the community in a few ways, from mentoring people with drug addictions in the streets, to teaching skills in the fishing community locally. I actively participate environmentally, from the shores all around Galveston Island to Freeport.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I enjoy giving back what I have learned or experienced from my challenges and mistakes. It's rewarding to help people who are struggling mentally or physically. I love to help people. I love to organize cleanups that bring a lot of people together. We build a network that connects the dots to help other organizations that help Galveston's beauty and water, including all the wildlife.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
What motivates me to get involved in the community is when I see something that needs to be addressed that no one is doing anything about, I take the helm and make it happen. I have a lot of resources, including great business owners that are willing to participate. This motivates me because I really care.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
Being selected as Citizen of the Year would mean that I have been recognized by the people who have seen the grueling hard work it takes to do what people like me do. To be voted would be an honor. I never expected anything for what I do. I simply love Galveston!
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
I think it's very important to give back to the community. It takes an army to help any community. There are so many problems and issues that not only the city can help solve. What I have learned is that giving back to the community always inspires people who never had a clue about how to help, reach out or get involved in making their community a better place to live.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I wouldn't change anything. It is what it is. It happened for a reason. I'm fine with that.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
If you are not building your dreams, then you are building somebody else's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.