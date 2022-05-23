City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Attorney/investments
In what ways are you involved with the community?
At age 80, I have served my country, my state and my city for more than 60 years as a U.S. Marine, a Texas legislator, GISD school board president, mayor pro-tem of Galveston, and chairman/member of numerous business, civic and social organizations. Among my community honors, I was named the Outstanding Junior Citizen in 1975, inducted into the Ball High Wall of Fame in 1989, and received the Boy Scout Golden Eagle Award and the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award in 2012. I’ve served my church (Trinity Episcopal) in all capacities, including Senior Warden and member of the Vestry. I am also very proud to have quietly held key leadership positions in the fundraising, construction and development of the Galveston County Vietnam Memorial at Moody Gardens (a four-year project completed in 1992); the relocation of the Vietnam Memorial and rebuilding in its entirety (2003); the building of the 76th Man Memorial at Moody Gardens (2012); the Guy Taylor Memorial at 21st and Postoffice streets (2018); and the Korean War Memorial now being built at the ANICO plaza at 20th and Mechanic/Market streets (to be completed in 2022). My degrees include a BBA, a Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD) and a Master of Laws (LLM) in International Economic Law. I have not slowed down a bit and look forward to several more healthy decades of community work on Galveston Island.
What do you like most about serving the community?
When younger, I must admit that selfish motives, such as self-promotion and ego boosts, were foremost in my civic and charitable work. That all changed over time. I eventually realized that helping people was very fulfilling to me as well as beneficial to my community. I also learned that doing things behind the scenes without fanfare was a lot more satisfying than getting attention for it. In my involvement in the community and workplace, it means the world to me, too, to give credit to the people who actually deserve it.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I love being a Galvestonian and, of course, a proud Texan. Whatever I can do to improve the island is and has always been a big-time motivating factor for me.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
It’s nice. I was named Junior Citizen of the Year in 1975 when the Jaycees and Chamber of Commerce conducted a similar program. That honor was especially meaningful to me at the time, as I had strived very hard to put my mindless college fraternity boy silliness behind me and become the kind of person my parents hoped I would.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
I truly believe that God wants us to be good stewards of his earth, and we should work to leave it a better place.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
My dad liked to kid me about my doing everything backwards, beginning with a breech birth. He was right! Many of us would like a "do-over" in life, as we all regret our mistakes and perhaps an array of stupid decisions. I volunteered and served in the military as an enlisted man when still in my teens, completed college, was elected to the Texas Legislature, and then drove four nights a week for years to Houston after work to finish law school. I would do the reverse if I could go back in time: college; law school, the military as an officer and then the Legislature. The consolation: My goals were met, notwithstanding the much harder route I took to achieve them; and doing things backwards toughened me up in a very challenging world.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I require only four or five hours of sleep per night and am ordinarily wide awake with full energy by 2 a.m. It must be genetic, because the sleep patterns of my youngest daughter are much the same.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
To treat everyone the same.
