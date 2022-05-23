City of residence: La Marque
Occupation: Semi-retired and La Marque councilman, District B
In what ways are you involved with the community?
Community involvement is life extending. Per “Senior News,” volunteering for as little as two hours per week results in “improved mental, emotional and physical health.” I want to live as long as possible. Therefore, I have a long history of community involvement that began in the second grade of Travis Elementary School in Galveston when I joined the Junior Red Cross Club. Now at age 67, I proudly say that I have maintained my affiliation with the American Red Cross throughout my life. I believe it has extended my life and made a positive difference in the lives of others.
My Red Cross volunteerism formed the foundation to expand my awareness and, ultimately, my involvement with other national service organizations such as Rotary, the Optimists, Lions Club, Knights of Columbus and LULAC.
It also has been my pleasure and honor to serve on the Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, the Galveston County Community Action Council, the former La Marque ISD Educational Foundation, the Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future, The Children’s Center, The Holy Rosary Parish Council, Gulf Coast Interfaith and the League of United Latin American Citizens.
Finally, recognizing the dynamic contributions of immigrants to the strength of our country and to assist in their assimilation, I have proudly worked with Ser Y Haces, a recognized immigrants assistance center as an instructor for citizenship classes.
What do you like most about serving the community?
Service to my Galveston County community has been both a learning experience and a way to share my knowledge and experience. Many years ago, upon graduating from La Marque High School, I was offered a generous scholarship to attend the prestigious School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. I graduated from Georgetown with a promise to honor my unknown benefactors with action to improve the lives of others.
There have been times in my past when I have been denied an opportunity to participate because I did not have enough money, did not know the right people to join the group, or did not look like others.
What I love most about serving my community is that it truly is an equal opportunity moment. The late Martin Luther King Jr. best summed up community service when he said, “Everybody can be great, because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
Each day I am motivated to serve my community because I recognize I have a limited amount of time. According to the Social Security Life Expectancy Calculator, at my age I have an additional life expectancy of 17.2 years. As long as I am capable mentally and physically, I will serve my Galveston County community. I remain involved because I love my community; I was born here in Galveston County; my educational foundation and life experiences began here; and I will likely die here. If through my actions I can at least motivate one younger person to also develop a strong sense of empathy for others in our community, then I have lived a great life.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
Being named a finalist for Citizen of the Year is a very visible statement by The Galveston County Daily News that we are a stronger community because of our diversity. There was a time in our recent history that there was limited recognition of people from differing racial and ethnic backgrounds.
Being a finalist demonstrates that Galveston County is an inclusive community open to recognizing the power of dialogue and collaboration with people whose backgrounds and life experiences may be different from our own. Thank you Daily News for your bold action.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
Research demonstrates that when you volunteer and give back to your community, you extend your life. You become a better person. As Theodore Roosevelt stated, "“This country will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a good place for all of us to live in.”
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
This may sound strange, but I wish I would have started years ago a 24-hour safe place or drop-in center for people. People in crisis are overwhelmed with anxiety and they struggle to develop a plan to deal with the crisis. I would love to have opened years ago a home to welcome anyone in crisis. The goal would be to reduce their anxiety and focus on resolving their issue.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
As a younger man, I was selected by the Galveston Rotary Club to be part of a six-week group study exchange to India. Against the advice of others in my group, I spent time at a lepers colony sharing a meal with residents and aiding them in their personal hygiene.
From Rotary International: The Rotary Foundation’s Group Study Exchange (GSE) program is a unique cultural and vocational exchange opportunity for businesspeople and professionals between the ages of 25 and 40 who are in the early stages of their careers. The program provides travel grants for teams to exchange visits in paired areas of different countries.
For four to six weeks, team members experience the host country’s culture and institutions, observe how their vocations are practiced abroad, develop personal and professional relationships, and exchange ideas. In a typical four-week tour, applicants participate in five full days of vocational visits, 15 to 20 club presentations, 10 to 15 formal visits and social events, two to three days at the district conference, three to four hours per day of cultural and site tours, and three to four hours per day of free time with host families.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
A biblical reminder from Martin Luther King Jr. “The first question which the priest and the Levite asked was: ‘If I stop to help this man, what will happen to me?’
“But … the good Samaritan reversed the question: ‘If I do not stop to help this man, what will happen to him?’”
