City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce president and CEO
In what ways are you involved with the community?
Lemonade Day Galveston County director; Salvation Army, Advisory Board; Salvation Army, Women's Auxiliary, member and past chair; Education Foundation, past chair; GISD, KTOR Media Arts Program, host of Live @ 2 with Gina Spagnola; Rotary Club of Galveston, member and Paul Harris Fellow; established GISD Ambassador Program; produces Galveston Coastal Legislative Tour; produces Leadership Galveston Program; past board member, IDC; Cruise Ship Committee member; produces Step up FOR Education event; raises money for Maritime Career Pathways Camp; GEDP, Executive Committee member; Humanities Texas board member; Governor Greg Abbott Appointee, Texas Division of Emergency Management Business Advisory Council; The Grand 1894 Opera House, Advisory Board member; co-produces Oceans of Opportunity Job Fair; Upward Hope Academy, board member; Lemonade Day Galveston County participates in six Mardi Gras parades; produces Education Committee Monthly; produces and founder of the Women's Conference (1,100 Women Participate); serves on the General Land Office's Coastal Texas Study Advisory Committee; member of the Galveston Municipal Citizen's Police Academy; serves on Vision Galveston's CDC Action Committee; founder of the C-Crewe (young professionals); team captain for Alzheimer's Walk 2019; Galveston County Day at The Capitol, Committee; Lemonade Day Galveston County booth at The Grand's Kids Fest; Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation, Community Committee; founder, CollegeTown Galveston; Bay Area Boy Scouts, Committee for its 100th anniversary; served on Vision Galveston Committee; MC for many nonprofit events; serves on many CVB committees and attends stakeholders meetings; GISD CTE Community Champion; GISD IncubaTOR Community Champion and volunteer; represents the community at the state and national level
What do you like most about serving the community?
I love seeing the impact it makes on the individuals and organizations in our community. Every minute we help with education, feeding, clothing and sheltering those in need, loving our neighbors and supporting our community, we as a community reap priceless benefits. We have the ability to encourage, support and love people, and to remind them that their current circumstance does not define them for the rest of their lives.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
My motivation is seeing the results in peoples lives. My parents and grandparents showed me how to give back to our community and beyond. Growing up, my Italian grandmother would make food for everyone in our small community that was alone, sick and/or couldn't afford to have a Thanksgiving meal. We all split up and served our community before we ate. I was taught to began to identify a need and serve. My parents taught me to serve our community in so many ways. Volunteering and helping my community is not an option for me; it's a necessity, and I am so honored to serve. The very best gift to me is when someone you have helped along the way sends you a message or calls you (sometimes decades later) and said you made a difference in my life — yes, best gift ever! That's what my journey on this earth is all about. My purpose.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
It is an incredible honor because there are so many amazing people doing so much good. I don't serve to be recognized, but it certainly is a huge honor to be considered for this very special award.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
I can't imagine not giving back to the community. I love the quote by Howard Zinn, "Small acts, when multiplied by millions of people, can transform the world." If everyone did just a little, we absolutely will transform our community and beyond.
Just like the lesson in the Lemonade Day curriculum teaches our young entrepreneurs — we earn a little, save a little, give a little back. The giving a little can be money and/or time, but it's an important lesson that we have a responsibility here on earth to help leave our place and our people better than we found them. Every day we have an opportunity to give of ourselves, and I never let a day go by without giving something.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I really don't have any regrets. The mistakes I have made and the lessons I have learned from them have made me stronger and the person I am today.
The disappointments, heartbreaks and losses have helped me mentor those who might be experiencing the same thing. Empathy and understanding that all of us have our own journey, and we should never judge anyone or their journey. No one is perfect.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I was an All-District, All-State basketball player. I also played on an All-Star softball team. I loved motorcycles, growing up, and owned a dirt bike all through my teenage years. I went to modeling school while in high school and was a professional model when living in Hawaii.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
Maya Angelou quote: When people show you who they are, believe them.
My mother and father: Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire.
The Bible: Give and it shall be given unto to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.
