City of residence: Galveston

Occupation: Homemaker

In what ways are you involved with the community?

Mainly through Galveston Island Meals on Wheels. I have served this organization as a volunteer, president of the board and contributor to the board of directors.

What do you like most about serving the community?

Knowing I have contributed to serving the elderly and infirm of Galveston for more than 30 years.

What motivates you to get involved in your community?

Values — always help those in need.

What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?

A true honor.

Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?

For me, it is knowing I have given back to the community I live in.

If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?

Truly nothing! When my five daughters were young, I belonged to every organization at their schools and they were proud; I love helping.

What’s something that most people don’t know about you?

That I am Meals on Wheels to my neighbors! I prepare food for all who are in need of help, due to their health.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

The Serenity Prayer.

