Donna Kearney May 23, 2022 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Donna Kearney JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City of residence: GalvestonOccupation: HomemakerIn what ways are you involved with the community?Mainly through Galveston Island Meals on Wheels. I have served this organization as a volunteer, president of the board and contributor to the board of directors.What do you like most about serving the community?Knowing I have contributed to serving the elderly and infirm of Galveston for more than 30 years.What motivates you to get involved in your community?Values — always help those in need.What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?A true honor.Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?For me, it is knowing I have given back to the community I live in.If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?Truly nothing! When my five daughters were young, I belonged to every organization at their schools and they were proud; I love helping.What’s something that most people don’t know about you?That I am Meals on Wheels to my neighbors! I prepare food for all who are in need of help, due to their health.What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?The Serenity Prayer. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription 2021 e-Edition Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesYoga therapist charged in shooting death aboard boat in Clear Lake ShoresTwo killed, one wounded in La Marque shootingMan shot dead in Texas City suspected in La Marque killingTwo men killed in Sunday shooting in La Marque identifiedMeet Galveston native, Lance Scott WalkerDickinson woman found dead in trunk had been missing for daysHitchcock wants to build a new downtown from the ground upPhysician appointed to fill Precinct 4 commission seat in Galveston CountySheriff's deputy hospitalized after struck by vehicle on Bolivar PeninsulaMotorcyclist killed in early morning Texas City crash CollectionsIsland summer season kicks off with Galveston Island Beach RevueIn Focus: Astros 2, Rangers 1Pier 21 is smokin' with 26th annual Yaga's Wild Game and BBQ Cook-offStatue of League City’s namesake dedicatedIn Focus: Astros 5, Rangers 2Inaugural Moto Surf competition held in GalvestonGalveston LULAC holds annual Cinco de Mayo FiestaLa Izquierda blends music, surfing during annual festivalGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesIn Focus: Astros 5, Tigers 0 CommentedQuestion of the week: Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? (99) Guest editorial: The Washington Post says pleas prove Jan. 6 was an insurrection (84) Guest editorial: The New York Times argues US is not ready for the end of Roe v. Wade (73) Don't fall for the GOPs deflections in November (59) Guest commentary: Beware of ultra-conservatives bearing bogus polls (58) You can correct all this by voting in November (56) Hybrid work becomes employee expectation for some jobs in Galveston County (48) I've lost all faith in Biden to do the right thing (41) Physician appointed to fill Precinct 4 commission seat in Galveston County (38) Biden's ineptness will ruin our country (36)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.