City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Director of operations for Mosquito Cafe and PattyCakes
In what ways are you involved with the community?
President of the Galveston Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association, board member of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, board member for the Advisory Committee for Galveston College Culinary Arts, board member for the Tourism Development Advisory Committee for the Park Board of Trustees, volunteer panelist for the Galveston-Houston Immigrant Representation Project
What do you like most about serving the community?
Helping contribute to a brighter future for our youth, the underserved population, and continuing to work toward providing a great quality of life for the members of our community
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
Being able to contribute to groups that want to see our community thrive, participating in groups that take actionable steps to make improvements
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
It is truly an honor. I was pleasantly surprised to have been nominated and even more flattered to have been named a finalist.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
I do it because I want to contribute and make improvements for the greater good of all members of Galveston County.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I wouldn’t change a thing because otherwise I might not be where I am today.
What's something that most people don't know about you?
My background is in Engineering Technology emphasis in Construction Management.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever heard?
I have two: "Don't sweat the small stuff; it's all small stuff," and "In order to be great, you have to surround yourself with great."
