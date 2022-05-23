City of residence: Texas City
Occupation: Retired registered nurse
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I am a lifelong member of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church. There I am chairperson of Christian Education, member of the Administrative Board, member of the United Women in Faith and member of Church Women United. I am part of the Hands On Ministry, which feeds the community lunch every Monday. I am in the Texas Peer Assistance Program for Nurses (TPAPN). I advocate for nurses with mental health issues, alcohol and/or drug problems by helping them keep their license/jobs and return to safe practice. It is a three-year program, and I have been doing this for 20 years.
I volunteered to give COVID vaccines at West Point Baptist Church in March and April 2021. For several years, I participated in the Communities In Schools program, which helps at-risk students stay in school, graduate school or even go to college. I mentor fifth- through eigth-grade girls in the Butterfly Club at Central Middle School in Galveston, helping them to become great young women emerging from their cocoons into beautiful butterflies. Each year at the end of the school year, I have a Mother Daughter Tea for the girls and their significant others. Communities In Schools has Lunch with a Leader, where students see adults with jobs they may want to have and can see themselves being leaders in the community . I have participated in the Galveston and Texas City Lunch with a Leader.
I was a mentor at Guarjardo Elementary (formerly Northside Elementary) in Texas City in the Help One Student To Succeed (HOST) program, which changed to Literacy Enhancement Assistance Program (LEAP), helping kindergarten through fourth-graders with reading and comprehension for more than 18 years. I have been a member of Galveston County Gulf Coast Black Nurses Association (GCGCBNA) since 1997. I have held every office at some time. We do health fair, blood pressures, finger sticks and health education. On the fifth Saturday of the month, we buy, cook and serve the neighborhood breakfast at Wesley Tabernacle. We give out nursing scholarships and tutor nursing students as needed. I am a co-facilitator for Reconstruction of a Survivor – Texas City, a breast cancer support group for those diagnosed with breast cancer at any stage of diagnosis , treatment and beyond. I will go with them to appointments, before and after surgery care. I was a part of the D’Feet Breast Cancer team, which had breast cancer walk/run at Moody Gardens every year. I would lead the first aid. All this stopped when founder Dolly Warrren died. At Christmas, I participate in Toys for Tots at Wesley Tabernacle and collect, bag and distribute toys for underprivileged children.
Each year, as a memorial for a former church member (O.N. James), I collect, box and wrap gifts for the Seafarers Center of Galveston.
I am a Nia Cultural Center Juneteenth Legacy Project volunteer. The center is historical and educational. It is part of American history as well as Galveston history. I am a deputy voter registrar and encourage people to be a part of our political system and encourage them to vote
I transport sick individuals to their doctor appointments locally and in Houston. I also cook food for those on chemo and don't have good appetites, and the sick and shut in.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I enjoy helping people. I have done so for more than 40 years as a nurse. I think that by helping in the community, I’m helping myself as well. If not for God’s grace, there go I.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I am motivated by the need of individuals, needs of children, needs of my community. If not me … who? If not now … when?
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
I find it hard to talk about what I do for people and am so greatly honored to be considered. Such a shock that someone salutes you for doing what we have been taught. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
It is important to give back to the community because it is required of those who have much to give much. It doesn’t have to be money; it can be time, skills, experiences. All of which can be shared with our brothers and sisters in the community. The Bible says there will always be poor among you, and Christ says if you do unto the least of your brethren, you do unto him.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
If I could go back in time, I don’t think I would do anything over. My life experiences — good and bad — have made me who I am today.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
Most people don’t know I used to be a DJ with my father (Ted Langham) on KILE 1400 on your radio dial in the basement of the Hotel Galvez.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I ever heard comes from the song, “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack: “I hope you still feel small when you stand beside the ocean. Whenever one door closes, I hope one more opens. Promise me that you'll give faith a fighting chance, and when you get a chance to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance.” The whole song speaks to my life.
