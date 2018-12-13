The first sentence of an article on page A1 of Thursday’s edition should have stated: “Defense attorneys for a League City woman accused in an April 2017 car crash that killed an 8-year-old girl argued Wednesday that a social media conversation describing the defendant as intoxicated shouldn’t be allowed in evidence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.