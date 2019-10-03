Although the photo on Page A1 of Thursday’s edition featured Allied Waste trash bins, the caption should have clarified that Republic Services is the only trash hauler in Dickinson, and some residents still use their old bins. Republic Services agreed to acquire Allied Waste Industries in 2008.
