Nicholas Poehl is a defense attorney who has handled several high-profile cases in recent years and is a resident of League City.
How did you choose to make your home in League City?
I grew up for the most part around the Clear Lake area, so League City was kind of a natural fit for me when I moved back to the area after law school.
What is your favorite part about living in League City?
I love being between Houston and Galveston, where my work takes me most of the time. League City is, to me, the perfect blend of the convenience of a major suburb, but it still has a smaller-town vibe.
What do you like most about living here?
My wife and I are both foodies, so we love all the incredible dining opportunities that the area gives us.
What changes would you like to see in this area?
The constant road construction and resultant traffic, particularly around the 518 area, is a bit of an issue, and needs to be addressed.
If you could magically add one thing to League City, what would it be?
Well, I finally got my wish a few months ago when Costco arrived a few miles away, so I’m good for now. But if you made me answer, I wouldn’t mind a Killen’s nearby.
What's your favorite annual event in the area?
The holiday parade in League City, or the Haunted Dungeon at the Kemah Boardwalk.
Where did you grow up and go to school? How do you think that has influenced you?
I more or less started in the Clear Lake area, moved around a lot as a child due to my dad’s job, but we kept coming back home to Texas. I graduated from Clear Lake High School, then did my undergraduate and law school years at the University of Texas at Austin. Moving around so much early on gave me insight into the different lifestyles around the country, which I’m grateful for.
What professions have you worked in? What professional accomplishments are you most proud of?
I’ve been in law enforcement as a police dispatcher and an assistant district attorney in Galveston, and am now a criminal defense attorney. My proudest accomplishment was being named as one of the top criminal defense attorneys by Houstonia Magazine in 2017 and 2018.
Do you have a favorite quote that inspires your decisions?
It’d have to be, and I’m paraphrasing it, “Some people see the world as it is and ask ‘why?’ I dream of a world that could be, and ask ‘why not?’”
Have you had mentors in your life? Individuals who have inspired your life decisions?
My parents have had the most impact, and people say my dad and I are almost twins at this point. Also, Chief Tom Savage of Lakeview Police Department, and the late state Sen. Frank Madla, for giving me early opportunities to do what I loved.
If a movie were made of your life, who would you like to play you?
Matt Damon would be hilarious.
What book are you reading now?
Re-reading Master and Commander by Patrick O’Brien
What was the first car you owned?
1995 Pontiac TransAm
What's your favorite restaurant in the area?
Ocean Sushi is probably my current favorite, because I’m a sushi lover.
What's your favorite book or author?
Patrick O’Brien and Stephen King. I could go on and on about authors though.
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?
Las Vegas, though I might not last that long.
If you could time-travel to any place or time in history, where would you go?
Either the Apollo era or Watergate. I’m a history buff, and both of those periods are fascinating to me.
What super power would you like to have?
Either flight or mind reading.
If you won the lottery, what would you do?
Retire. Quickly.
What do you do with your free time?
Reading, gaming, going to Longhorn and Texans football games, and I spend entirely too much time on fantasy football for the results I get.
Involved in any clubs or groups?
My local bar association
What do you consider your greatest achievement?
Meeting and marrying my wife, whom I adore.
What’s one thing people would be surprised to know about you?
I don’t know if “surprised” is the word, but I’m adopted, and in the process of foster/adopting our own children.
Do you have any pets?
Two dogs, and two cats.
Do you collect anything?
Presidential memorabilia, Star Wars toys and collectibles, and Legos. I still love Legos, they’re a wonderful way to de-stress and get your mind refocused.
When you cook, what’s your specialty?
My culinary talents are rather limited, but I’ve done a very credible pot roast utilizing a crockpot, and I’m awesome at Hamburger Helper-type meals.
What’s your favorite local hangout spot?
Stuttgarden Tavern, because it’s literally right next door to my office.
What fictional place would you like to visit?
Hogwarts School
What skill would you like to master?
The ability to NOT think like a lawyer 24/7.
What would be your first question after waking up from a 100-year sleep?
How did the Trump presidency end, or have the Texans won a Super Bowl yet?
What’s your ideal way to spend a weekend in the area?
Most of my ideal weekends are when there’s nothing to do, and I’m lounging around the house in pajamas watching football.
What’s the best way to start the day?
I cannot really get moving without a hot shower right after waking up.
What are you most looking forward to this fall?
Fall is my favorite time of year in Texas, and I’m a turkey junkie, so definitely Christmas.
What would a world populated by clones of you be like?
Argumentative, but with a better vocabulary than your average Facebook post.
What was cool when you were younger but not now?
Pagers.
What is your motto in life?
“What’s next?”
